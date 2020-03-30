LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Appliances, a Haier company, announced today that a significant portion of the products it makes over the next two weeks at its nine manufacturing sites in the United States will be donated to American heroes working across the country on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
"These men and women are working around the clock to keep us safe. We're relying on them, and they are relying on us and the products we make to keep their families safe and fed," said Kevin Nolan, president & CEO of GE Appliances, a Haier company. "Appliances are essential right now to help keep food and medicine safe, laundry and dishes sanitized, and food prepared for families. Our country needs us now more than ever before and it's essential that we take care of our fellow Americans, especially those who are taking care of us."
The company is creating a program with United Way Worldwide for the donation of thousands of appliances to healthcare workers, firefighters, paramedics and police officers. The donations to individual first responders and healthcare workers will be needs based and coordinated by United Way Worldwide. Donations of appliances to organizations such as firehouses, police stations and hospitals will also be considered. Details on applying for the donations will be forthcoming on www.geappliances.com/GEA4Heroes.
"United Way is grateful to GE Appliances for stepping up and stepping in to provide relief to those heroes working on the front lines to keep all of us safe," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President of United Way Worldwide. "We are proud of our long partnership with GE Appliances and to work alongside the company to support first responders during these uncertain times is an honor."
GE Appliances is part of United Way's flagship Global Corporate Leadership program and has been a long-time supporter of Metro United Way in Louisville and the United Way network.
"We've already been making product donations like this in our hometown, such as one to Okolona Fire Department. We've provided N95 masks to University of Louisville Hospital, and we're using our 3-D printing operations and FirstBuild, our microfactory tied to the maker community, to manufacture face shields," said Nolan. "From our recent conversations with front-line first responders, we know there is a real and immediate national need for appliances. We appreciate this partnership with United Way to meet this need now, and we will continue to look for ways our company can be helpful in the days and weeks to come."
About GE Appliances
Americans have trusted GE Appliances for 130 years and its products are in more than half of U.S. homes. GE Appliances employs 12,500 people and its global headquarters is in Louisville, Ky. Its U.S. manufacturing facilities are in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. The company's products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. GE Appliances' products are sold under the Monogram®, CAFÉ™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. For more information about the company and its US operations, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.