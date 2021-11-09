NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PixelMEDIA-Docmation, working closely with BV Investment Partners, continues to grow their B2B and B2C ecommerce experience on Salesforce by welcoming the addition of Gears CRM. Gears, headquartered in Needham, MA, specializes in Salesforce Service Cloud, allowing the combined organization to expand their capabilities as a multi-cloud systems integrator. Joining forces last year, Pixel and Docmation, partnered to become an established leader in B2C and B2B commerce. The addition of Gears supports their collective focus to be the leading provider of ecommerce solutions on the Salesforce platform.
Gears is a well-suited addition to Pixel-Docmation with their entrepreneurial roots and focus on Salesforce. Together, Pixel, Docmation, and Gears will be able to help organizations launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on Salesforce with a team operating across the US, Canada & India.
"Salesforce continues to be a leader in providing best-of-class capabilities for organizations to expand their complete ecommerce operations, including customer acquisition, transaction, and service on the Salesforce platform. As a combined organization, we are helping organizations launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on Salesforce," states Erik Dodier, Co-founder and CEO of Pixel.
"We are really excited to bring together three key Salesforce partners with complementary expertise and capabilities. By joining forces, we are better able to expand our capabilities to help our global clients be more responsive to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations and succeed with digital monetization ecosystems built on the world's leading CRM platform," responds Jay Sappidi, Co-founder & Principal, Docmation
"Our clients look to us to help them navigate the challenges of digital transformation and find success with the Salesforce platform. The powerful combination of Pixel's B2B Commerce business, Docmation's Quote-to-Cash business, and Gears' multi-cloud Salesforce and Data Services practices gives us a unique mix of service offerings that will provide tremendous value to our customers," states Harry Radenberg, Founder & CEO, GearsCRM.
Pixel-Docmation and Gears are positioned to be a leading global provider of Salesforce ecommerce services, providing all-cloud solutions to brands through our team of world-class problem solvers, an award-winning training and mentoring program, and strong agency and partner affiliations.
About PixelMEDIA
PixelMEDIA helps lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce on Salesforce. By leveraging the world's leading ecommerce and customer experience platform, in partnership with our certified team, Pixel enables brands to increase their online revenue. They help to discover the possible with some of the hottest brands in ecommerce including Samsonite, Vince, Tourneau, Cavendar's, Skechers, and iRobot. For more information, visit http://www.pixelmedia.com.
About Docmation
Docmation is a Salesforce Crest (Gold) Consulting Partner, with a focus on implementing B2B Commerce, CPQ and Billing solutions on the Salesforce platform. With nearly 10 years of experience and expertise in working across all Salesforce Clouds, and with a team of 100+ certified Salesforce experts, Docmation helps organizations build high-performing omni channel Quote-to-Cash and Cart-to-Cash solutions that support business goals across the organization. The company's client base includes global names like Palo Alto Networks, Docker, Wolters Kluwer, Alliance Consumer Group, Novartis, Ithaka, Sage and more. Visit http://www.docmation.com
About GearsCRM
GearsCRM helps companies improve their overall business processes through smart, practical use of technology. With our unique combination of in-depth business experience and technical know-how, we deliver expert guidance in the application of the right tools for each organization's unique challenges. We partner closely with our clients to understand their exact needs and provide them with expert solutions through our Salesforce, Intelligent Automation, and Integration practices. For more information, please visit http://www.gearscrm.com/.
About BV Investment Partners
BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested $4.1 billion in 109 companies, actively targeting investments in the tech enabled business services, software and IT services industries. Visit http://www.bvlp.com
