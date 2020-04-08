BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron City Games, LLC is updating their sci-fi sandbox survival game, GearStorm - Armored Survival, to include an airborne infection model to raise awareness of COVID-19 prevention and safety measures.
In the universe of GearStorm - Armored Survival Earth has been devastated by a virus known as the Phage. Set on a distant planet in a phage infested, post-apocalyptic future; players wage war amidst the devastation caused by this virus and the baser natures of humanity.
"We were in the midst of launching GearStorm when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. We felt we had to do something to help raise awareness of safety practices. We will be enhancing the infection model in our game to simulate and encourage real world safety practices like social distancing, hand washing, protective equipment and quarantine." says Brian Rivers, co-founder and president at Iron City Games. "GearStorm already has a strong underlying system and over the next few weeks we will be overhauling this system to include these features."
In GearStorm players harvest resources, craft items, build their bases and import colonists. Players will not only have to protect their colonists from rampaging beasts, marauding bandits, and the phage monsters, they will now also have to protect them from airborne the spread of infection within the colony.
Iron City Games, LLC is also committing to donate all April 2020 proceeds from the sale of GearStorm - Armored Survival to the UAB Coronavirus Response Support Fund. To help continue research and treatment of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
