LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that its iCode™ platform and SaaS applications along with its supporting infrastructure, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
With the HITRUST CSF Certified Status, all GeBBS' applications, network infrastructure and geographical locations meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. As part of the HITRUST CSF Certification process, GeBBS also received certification against the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which consists of standards, guidelines, and best practices to manage cybersecurity risk.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's applications and supporting infrastructure has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places GeBBS in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that incorporates the HIPAA Security Rule, NIST Cybersecurity Framework and others into a single certification" said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive healthcare data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "GeBBS' HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 9,500-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com
For more information contact:
Tyler Cowart
310-953-4444 ext. 214
Media Contact
Tyler Cowart, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., +1 3109534444 Ext: 214/284, tyler.cowart@gebbs.com
SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.