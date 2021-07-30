LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeekTek, the boutique managed IT services provider and consultancy headquartered in Los Angeles, and winner of various awards from CRN, MSPmentor, and Channel Partner Insight, including 2019 MSP of the Year, announced today that it was rebranding as XOverture.
According to GeekTek Founder and CEO/CTO Eric Schlissel, "The new brand better encapsulates the quality and professionalism of our services; the personality and values of our company; and our status as a rapidly-growing premium IT services and consulting firm that embraces progress and change."
The revamped branding can be viewed on the company's new website, XOverture.com.
A New Brand for the "New Normal" and Beyond
The company, established in 1998 and operating under the GeekTek name for over two decades, is known for its value-oriented and compassionate, partner-like approach to IT services and consulting, which combines top-tier, CIO-level guidance with award-winning services and support.
It operates internationally with offices in locations including Los Angeles, Toronto, and Hyderabad, and clients in multiple countries including the US, Canada, the UK, and Japan.
In an email to current clients sent last month, Schlissel said the idea for the rebrand came about during a "quiet period" last year after the company had shifted all of their clients to "the new normal of remote work".
"We took the opportunity to reflect, ask some big questions, and challenge our assumptions. What we quickly discovered was the disconnect between who we are and how our brand shows up in the marketplace."
An IT Overture to Business Success
According to an FAQ on the company's website, the name XOverture is meant to convey they are an "'overture' to success and growth for businesses through the masterful deployment and orchestration of IT."
In addition to the new name, the visual style of the new brand is meant to be "modern and clean yet also relatively light, reflecting an experienced, dependable, high-tech services and consulting company that's friendly and approachable and is a pleasure to work with."
Looking Ahead
Regarding future plans, the company stated that their "Our top priority is continuing to support and secure our current clients as well as we can. That includes the continual refinement of our support processes, retaining and bringing on quality technical talent, and keeping up on the latest developments in tech to ensure we're providing you with the best IT advice, management, and protection."
As for existing clients, Schlissel stated in his email, "the new branding will not result in any changes to your services, pricing, main points of contact, or dedicated support team. There will also be no changes to how you interact with our team, and all existing communication methods will continue to work."
The rebranding follows the 2020 spinoff of GeekTek's cannabis IT services operations into a new company called Cure8 (http://www.cure8.tech), in order to better support the unique needs of the one-of-kind and fast-growing cannabis industry. Cure8 already works with leading cannabis companies including Canopy Growth, Tweed, Tokyo Smoke, Superette, Spiritleaf, and Northern Helm, and is expected to expand its footprint throughout the US and Canada in 2021 and into 2022.
Moving forward, both XOverture and Cure8 will operate under the parent company Base8, whose name also hints at the team's musical interests, being a reference to both computing and the octal musical scale.
About XOverture
XOverture, formerly known as GeekTek, is a boutique IT services company that provides small & medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the IT guidance, structure, & support they need to grow.
They're known for their top-tier service quality, industry-best response times, and partner-like approach. Services they offer include 24/7 managed services, full IT audits, IT project management, and cloud hosting and management.
Their approach to IT services emphasizes:
- Cost control
- Operational maturity
- Careful planning
- Meticulous execution
- Fast and empathetic service
- Leveraging technology to help clients achieve their business goals
