TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – One of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers, is proud to announce the launch of their latest Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory providing high-speed modules ranging from 4800MHz to 5600MHz and available in large kit capacities of 16GB to 64GB with excellent heat spreader and stunning RGB illumination for gamers and PC enthusiasts.
"GeIL has been representing gamers and PC hardware enthusiasts for decades. We have put countless hours into developing the new DDR5 memory platform to ensure that desktop and laptop users will get the best performance from day one," said Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory. "The POLARIS DDR5 is the first RGB illuminated DDR5 memory module available in the market. GeIL has been working closely with all major motherboard makers to guarantee that the new POLARIS RGB DDR5 and other upcoming GeIL DDR5 Memory products have the best compatibility and reliability across both Intel and AMD motherboards, including Z690 and Zen4 platforms," she added.
GeIL's next-generation POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory products do not only represent a fundamental frequency/speed upgrade, but are designed to deliver unprecedented performance through the combination of larger capacities, enhanced speeds, and broader bandwidth per processor core. Increases in system performance and efficiency are the cornerstones of any new memory generation. The new architecture has plenty of features to support that, such as the increased burst length, improved refresh schemes, and the increased bank groups significantly boosting performance. In addition, the introduction of the local voltage regulation based on the PMIC (Power Management IC) provides current monitoring, offers threshold protection, and intelligent voltage and power management for a more comprehensive range of voltage tweaking and adjustment. Finally, a newly added on-die ECC function further improves data integrity and performance enhancements.
GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory fully implements the exclusive ORI (Optimized RGB Illumination) design to avoid the light bulb effect across the RGB light bar and bring the user a well-blended and fantastic RGB lighting effect. The heat spreader has three different color themes: Racing Red, Titanium Gray, and Glacier White, which perfectly matches the fluid RGB illumination. Additionally, the physical height of its heat spreader is customized to fit most CPU coolers in the market without any mechanical interference.
GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory is now available in major retailers worldwide with speeds from 4800MHz up to 5600MHz at 1.1V/1.25V and available in capacities from 16GB up to 64GB.
About GeIL
GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers that concentrates on making the most innovative products, from memory modules to gaming peripherals for PC enthusiasts worldwide.
Established in 1993, GeIL has soon become one of the most trusted memory professionals in the industry. In 2000, with the vast knowledge of tweaking and producing some of the world's fastest DRAM modules, GeIL shook the PC enthusiast market and changed it for the better. The introduction of the first-ever RGB illuminated DDR5 modules, memory heat-spreader, and the dual-channel packaged memory kit are all innovative concepts that GeIL introduced in the PC DIY market. In addition, GeIL has focused on perfecting the technologies of IC testing, memory burn-in, and quality assurance for memory products across all market segments. GeIL memory is now trusted and distributed in over 50 countries worldwide.
