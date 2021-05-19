TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeIL, Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world's leading PC component manufacturers, is proud to announce the next-generation DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming memory, Polaris RGB, is ready for the upcoming DDR5 platform. The GeIL Polaris RGB Gaming Memory will be available in Q4, 2021, with capacities ranging from 16GB (16GB x1) up to 128GB (32GB x4).
It has been seven years since DDR4 launched into the market, and GeIL has put countless hours into developing the new DDR5 memory modules. And in doing so, GeIL has designed the Polaris RGB to provide RGB illuminated high-performance DDR5 gaming memory and has been working closely with motherboard makers to guarantee the best compatibility and reliability among the latest Intel and AMD motherboards.
The GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is designed to deliver unprecedented performance through larger capacities, enhanced speeds, and broader bandwidth per processor core. Increasing system performance and efficiency is the cornerstone of any new memory generation, and GeIL is dedicated to offering a better enthusiastic extension and exceptional overclocking potential to its customers. The new DDR5 memory incorporates the latest DDR5 PMIC (Power Management IC) architecture design for smart voltage and power management, allowing a more comprehensive range in voltage adjustment and tweaking. This embedded PMIC and module design are sure to boost the overall performance, stability, and overclocking potential dramatically.
The GeIL DDR5 memory specification starts at 4800MHz with the sub-timing latencies of CL40-40-40 at 1.1 volts. The overclocking products are also under development, including 6000MHz CL32-36-36, 6400MHz CL32-36-36, 6800MHz CL36-44-44, and 7200MHz CL36-44-44, and will be available with non-RGB product versions at the same time.
GeIL has been the brand name representing gamers and computer hardware enthusiasts. The upcoming DDR5 memory is a culmination of that knowledge and is inviting gamers and hardcore users to look before the global market launch.
About GeIL
GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – one of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers, concentrates on making the most innovative products, from memory modules to gaming peripherals for PC enthusiasts worldwide.
Established in 1993, GeIL has soon become one of the most trusted memory professionals in the industry. In the year 2000, with the vast knowledge of tweaking and producing some of the world's fastest DRAM modules, GeIL shook the PC enthusiast market and changed it for the better. The introduction of the first-ever memory heat-spreader, the dual-channel packaged memory kit, and the lifetime warranty are all innovative concepts that GeIL introduced in the PC DIY market. GeIL has focused on perfecting the technologies of IC testing, memory burn-in, and quality assurance for memory products across all segments of the market. GeIL memory is now trusted and distributed in over 50 countries worldwide.
