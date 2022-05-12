Gemba Academy's New Toyota Kata Courses Can Help Organizations Practice Continuous Improvement

KELLER, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is excited to introduce five new, online, on-demand, video-based courses on Toyota Kata. These latest training courses provide examples and additional support for practicing the Toyota Kata methodology. Gemba Academy's complete series of Kata train­ing courses cover the con­cept of Toy­ota Kata, its ori­gins, and how to imple­ment Improve­ment Kata and Coach­ing Kata insights into dai­ly activ­i­ties.

Gemba Academy's new Toyota Kata courses include:

"These five new courses add examples and framework to our existing Kata training content," explains Kevin Meyer, co-Founder and partner. "They explore areas such as non-verbal communication, kata in non-manufacturing industries such as healthcare, and how kata can address safety problems."

"Kata" is a Japan­ese mar­tial arts term for prac­tice rou­tines that devel­op strong, vir­tu­ous habits. The term "Toy­ota Kata", coined by Lean expert Mike Rother, refers to a concept that by prac­tic­ing improve­ment rou­tines reg­u­lar­ly, the process becomes sec­ond nature. Over time, followers of Toyota Kata can devel­op a sci­en­tif­ic approach to think­ing crit­i­cal­ly, solv­ing prob­lems, and mak­ing quick deci­sions about what comes next.

"With more than 1,500 videos now available, we're always looking for ways to make our content easier to find. This is why we consolidated some of our best Toyota Kata-themed content, which was recorded at conferences and during live interviews, into a series of short courses. You'll hear from folks like Mike Rother and will even get to see folks attempt to ride a backward bike!" shares Ron Pereira, co-founder and partner at Gemba Academy.

Additional courses through Gemba Academy on Toyota Kata include:

  • Toyota Kata Essentials
  • Improvement Kata Essentials
  • Coaching Kata Essentials
  • Toyota Kata – Practice Makes Progress
  • Kata in the Classroom

For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.

To register for Gemba Academy's Toyota Kata courses, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/toyota-kata or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.

About Gemba Academy:

Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.

Media Contact

Kevin Meyer, Co-Founder & Partner of Gemba Academy LLC, 1 888-439-8880 Ext: 102, academy@gembaacademy.com

 

SOURCE Gemba Academy LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.