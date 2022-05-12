Gemba Academy's New Toyota Kata Courses Can Help Organizations Practice Continuous Improvement
KELLER, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is excited to introduce five new, online, on-demand, video-based courses on Toyota Kata. These latest training courses provide examples and additional support for practicing the Toyota Kata methodology. Gemba Academy's complete series of Kata training courses cover the concept of Toyota Kata, its origins, and how to implement Improvement Kata and Coaching Kata insights into daily activities.
Gemba Academy's new Toyota Kata courses include:
- Coaching Kata Insights
- Non-Verbal Communication in the Coaching Kata
- Kata Applications and Case Studies
- Top 10 Lessons Learned from Practicing the Toyota Kata Approach in Healthcare
- Using Kata to Address Wicked Problems in Safety
"These five new courses add examples and framework to our existing Kata training content," explains Kevin Meyer, co-Founder and partner. "They explore areas such as non-verbal communication, kata in non-manufacturing industries such as healthcare, and how kata can address safety problems."
"Kata" is a Japanese martial arts term for practice routines that develop strong, virtuous habits. The term "Toyota Kata", coined by Lean expert Mike Rother, refers to a concept that by practicing improvement routines regularly, the process becomes second nature. Over time, followers of Toyota Kata can develop a scientific approach to thinking critically, solving problems, and making quick decisions about what comes next.
"With more than 1,500 videos now available, we're always looking for ways to make our content easier to find. This is why we consolidated some of our best Toyota Kata-themed content, which was recorded at conferences and during live interviews, into a series of short courses. You'll hear from folks like Mike Rother and will even get to see folks attempt to ride a backward bike!" shares Ron Pereira, co-founder and partner at Gemba Academy.
Additional courses through Gemba Academy on Toyota Kata include:
- Toyota Kata Essentials
- Improvement Kata Essentials
- Coaching Kata Essentials
- Toyota Kata – Practice Makes Progress
- Kata in the Classroom
For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
To register for Gemba Academy's Toyota Kata courses, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/toyota-kata or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
Media Contact
Kevin Meyer, Co-Founder & Partner of Gemba Academy LLC, 1 888-439-8880 Ext: 102, academy@gembaacademy.com
SOURCE Gemba Academy LLC