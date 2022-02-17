KELLER, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the largest global provider of online continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, is pleased to announce a new series of online, on-demand, video-based courses on Total Quality Management (TQM). The understanding of TQM practices provides the foundation to all quality programs, including Lean, Six Sigma, and other team-based, data-driven continuous improvement methods.
"Total Quality Management is an organization-wide, strategic, customer-focused and team-based approach to continuous improvement," explains Jon Miller, co-founder and partner. "Our TQM video modules can help you and others at your organization develop the knowledge and skills for problem solving and quality improvement, as well as how to plan, support, evaluate, and get started with TQM activities."
Steven Kane, director of coaching and certification, describes the new course, "What is unique about Gemba Academy's TQM courses is that Gemba Academy provides a structure that people can easily follow. It is a whole-organization approach to quality that transforms the organization's culture with a quality mindset." Kane also says that TQM is able to pull people into quality circles to solve quality problems.
In a series of 11 course videos, students will learn the 8 Principles of TQM: Customer Focus, Total Employee Involvement, Process Approach, Integrated System, Strategic and Systematic Approach, Continual Improvement, Fact-Based Decision Making, and Communications. They will also learn about leadership's role in TQM, along with how to get started and support quality circle activities. These foundational concepts can help move any organization closer to long-term success and business excellence.
Gemba Academy's Total Quality Management courses are part of a broader and deeper library of business operations and continuous improvement learning content. For questions on how to get started with TQM, please contact Gemba Academy.
