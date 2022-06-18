Gemba Academy's New Creative Tension Course Allows Participants to Leverage the Gap Between Their Current Reality and Ideal Goal.
KELLER, Texas, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, is pleased to introduce an online, on-demand, video-based course on Creative Tension. Similar to the pull of a rubber band between two hands, this course allows participants to leverage the tension within the space between their current reality and ideal goal.
"Creative Tension is the feeling when we're pulled towards our goals. The tension is created when we recognize that there's a realistic gap between our current state reality and our ideal state. This is why understanding how to correctly leverage creative tension is at the heart of what we lean thinkers are called to do," explains Ron Pereira, partner and co-founder.
Gemba Academy's Creative Tension course consists of three parts:
- What Is Creative Tension?
- Creative Tension Rubber Band Exercise
- Getting Started With Creative Tension
"Going through cycles of building and resolving creative tension is a key part of building what Peter Senge calls personal mastery in his book The Fifth Discipline," shares Kevin Meyer, partner and co-founder. "Understand how people learn by setting and striving toward goals, and how individuals, leaders, and organizations can make use of this practice."
Gemba Academy's Creative Tension course is part of a broader library on the School of Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
To register for Gemba Academy's Creative Tension course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/creative-tension/ or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
