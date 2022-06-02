Gemba Academy's New Fault Tree Analysis Course Helps Participants Understand How a Series of Lower-Level Events Can Lead to Undesirable Outcomes, Accidents, and Equipment Failures
KELLER, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, is pleased to introduce an online, on-demand, video-based course on Fault Tree Analysis. This course is designed to help participants understand how a series of lower-level events can lead to undesirable outcomes, accidents, and equipment failures.
"Fault Tree Analysis is a top-down, deductive approach to understanding how a series of lower-level events can result in an undesired event, accident, or equipment failure," explains Kevin Meyer, Co-Founder and Partner of Gemba Academy. "This diagram uses a set of symbols to represent formal logic and to assign probabilities. Performing Fault Tree Analysis helps us to understand how specific systems can fail, assign risk rates, and identify the best ways to reduce these risks."
Gemba Academy's Fault Tree Analysis course consists of three parts:
- What Is Fault Tree Analysis?
- How To Do a Fault Tree Analysis
- Getting Started With Fault Tree Analysis
The new Fault Tree Analysis course is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean training material helps work teams develop a consistent, continuous improvement mindset.
To register for Gemba Academy's Fault Tree Analysis course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/fault-tree-analysis or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
To explore Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
Media Contact
Kevin Meyer, Gemba Academy LLC, 1 888-439-8880 Ext: 102, academy@gembaacademy.com
SOURCE Gemba Academy LLC