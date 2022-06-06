Gemini Data is the Modern No-Code Graph Data Platform for Everyone
OAKLAND, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemini Data, Inc, the creators of the powerful no-code platform to drive mass adoption of graph technologies, has announced the much-anticipated launch of the SaaS version of the Gemini Explore™ platform. The formal launch will take place at this year's Neo4j GraphConnect Conference, where Gemini Data is a Gold Sponsor. Coupled with this announcement is the completion of the Company's most recent funding round. Gemini Data is pleased to welcome new investors Ennoconn, a subsidiary of the Foxconn Group, and Wistron Corporation, with participation from previous investors Systex Corporation and Michael Baum, co-founder and former CEO of Splunk, among others.
"Traditional graph solutions require users to learn complex query languages or write specialized code. Gemini's modern no-code graph data platform disrupts this old way of thinking and enables business users and data scientists alike to quickly and efficiently interact with their data. With Gemini Explore, organizations are able to connect the dots - find the deeper meaning behind seemingly unrelated pieces of information - to accelerate the decision making process, increase analytics team efficiency, and capture new opportunities" said Johnny Lin, Co-Founder and CEO of Gemini Data.
Set to disrupt the current graph technologies market, the SaaS version of Gemini Explore will formally launch at this year's Neo4j GraphConnect conference in Austin, TX. The event, occurring June 6-8, is one of the must-attend graph technologies events of the year. "GraphConnect was a natural choice when determining where to introduce this evolution of Gemini Explore as the next generation graph data platform," said Lin.
Gemini Data will utilize the funds from its latest funding round to further expand its sales and marketing efforts while continuing to invest heavily in cutting-edge product development. "We are thrilled to grow our relationship with our partners as we continue to expand the reach of our platform," said Lin. "This additional capital from top-tier strategic partners brings us significantly closer to our vision of making solving complex data analysis challenges simple and attainable for everyone. We value the years of knowledge and unique industry insights they bring to the partnership, particularly their experience in supply chain management, where providing access to multiple data sets in an intuitive, no-code interface with Gemini Explore can finally enable true supply chain visibility."
Gemini Data was founded with a disruptive new vision: make graph data accessible, usable, and valuable to everyone, so that organizations not only get the idea of 'what' is happening but also 'why' something is happening. Gemini's data storytelling platform enables you to see what you can not see in the lines, rows and columns of spreadsheets or statistical dashboards and reports. Learn more at GeminiData.com.
