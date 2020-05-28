NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a leading cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced it is collaborating with Samsung Electronics to power the Samsung Blockchain Wallet and bring crypto to the fingertips of Samsung Blockchain Wallet users in the United States and Canada.
This integration will allow Samsung Blockchain Wallet users to connect to the Gemini mobile app to buy, sell, and trade crypto. Gemini is the first U.S. crypto exchange and custodian to partner with Samsung.
Samsung is committed to establishing a simple and secure gateway for more individuals to enter the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. The Samsung Blockchain Wallet is a convenient and secure crypto-wallet that allows users to self custody their crypto directly on Samsung Galaxy Phones1. By connecting their Samsung Blockchain Wallet to Gemini, users can buy and sell crypto, view their Gemini account balances, and also transfer their crypto into cold storage with Gemini CustodyTM for the highest level of security.
"Crypto is not just a technology, it is a movement. We are proud to be working with Samsung to bring crypto's promise of greater choice, independence, and opportunity to more individuals around the world," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini. "Now, Samsung Blockchain Wallet customers can buy crypto in a simple, elegant and secure way on Gemini."
The Samsung Blockchain Wallet and the Gemini Mobile App are available in the Samsung Galaxy Store for select Samsung Galaxy Phones1.
1Samsung Galaxy Phone: Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 series (S10 Lite is only available on U.S open device). Verizon excluded.
About Gemini Trust Company, LLC
Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store more than 20 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto.
