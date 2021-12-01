SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- electrIQ Marketing, a digital marketing firm that bridges successful brick and mortar business to scaling online, announced that revenue grew 500% in 2021 versus 2020.
Led and operated by a Gen Z team, electrIQ saw exponential growth over the past two years and is projected to more than double its growth again next year. The meteoric growth trajectory is a stark contrast to the overall industry, which was down almost 7% during this period. As a result, the company has dramatically expanded its team of experts to keep up with the demand for services.
Established with a non-traditional workplace model, electrIQ empowers team members to own their work verticals with support from leadership, rather than perpetuating a culture that manages teams from the top-down. Built during the pandemic, electrIQ's teams-focused culture has kept the organization tightly-knit even as it experiences tremendous growth.
In addition to revenue, electrIQ has exponentially increased and sustained its client roster to more than fifty, delivering a highly successful proprietary growth model for brick and mortar businesses needing to scale online. As of the milestone, the company surpassed 35 team members and 50 clients just as they expanded their Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) division, which grew to 35% of their business.
Our growth is proof positive that there is a better way to do things. Businesses are tired of stale strategies and out-of-date thinking. The Gen Z mindset is revolutionizing how we do business today. We start with a non-traditional internal culture that empowers our teams to generate data-driven results through creativity and passion for storytelling." said Brandon Amoroso, electrIQ CEO.
electrIQ recently achieved Klaviyo Platinum Partner status, the only Gen-Z agency to have the qualifications to accomplish such a feat. The agency also became an Attentive Pioneer Partner, an industry-leading platform for SMS marketing.
"Klaviyo is all about customer success, and our agency program is designed to showcase the partners with a similar mindset in the top tiers. Platinum Partners are required to prove outcomes that will help clients build strong relationships with their customers leveraging their first-party data. electrIQ has proven their rigor and commitment for several years, and their Gen Z mindset has made them a perfect fit for our mutual customers," said Dan Deren, Klaviyo Partner Manager.
electrIQ bridges successful brick and mortar companies with profitable e-commerce models so businesses can confidently grow in a competitive online world. Powered by the freedom and individuality of the Gen Z mindset, our team works with purpose so we can have a meaningful impact on the businesses we serve.
