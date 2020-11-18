More young adults return to the rental market, drawn in by deals and driving a desire for virtual tools - More than a third of Gen Z renters who moved in the past year say they moved out of a friend or family member's home, up from 20% in the spring. - A majority of Gen Z renters (57%) cite finding a better deal on rent as a reason for their move, yet 58% of those who moved from a previous rental say they're spending more, suggesting that many feel their rent dollar is stretching further. - Rental concessions have plateaued and are offered on about a third of all listings nationwide. Nearly half of Gen Z renters (49%) say concessions were a motivation for their move.