FREDERICK, Md., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richter & Company is pleased to announce that Gene Metcalf has joined their leadership team as its Director of Price-to-Win. Richter is a full-service company that offers strategic services to help contractors improve their win probability in classified and unclassified environments.
Throughout his 25-year career, Metcalf has worked in strategic positions as a financial analyst, controller, and manager for industry leaders like Deloitte, Northrup Grumman, and Lockheed Martin.
Most recently, Metcalf was the Senior Manager of PTW and Strategy at Amentum, a global technology and engineering services partner that supports critical programs in the defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environmental arenas, and AECOM, a Fortune 500 firm that offers professional services throughout the project lifecycle—from planning to design and engineering to program and construction management. He was also the Managing Director at 51 Strategies, a consulting firm offering turnkey and a la carte solutions in strategic planning, marketing, and public relations, financial management, and market and product development services.
A graduate of George Mason University, Metcalf holds a Competitive Intelligence Professional (CIP-II) certification from Fuld-Gilad-Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence. He also earned his Certified Cost Estimator Analyst (CCE/A) from the International Cost Estimating & Analysis Association.
"Developing an effective Price-to-Win strategy plays a key role in winning a deal in the federal marketplace," says Metcalf. "Unfortunately, however, there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding Price-to-Win that are important to resolve before a company can arrive at a solid PTW position. Richter has all the services in place that potential federal contractors need to be successful, and I'm glad to be a part of developing that winning solution."
"With more than 30 years of experience driving results in a wide variety of corporate environments, Gene is a great addition to our team," says company President Chris Richter. "He's an innovative strategist, a talented communicator, and a gifted problem-solver and collaborator-- and that's a winning combination for a Price-to-Win Director. We feel very fortunate to have Gene onboard."
About Richter & Company
Richter & Company was founded in 2006 as a Limited Liability Company registered in the State of Maryland, self-certified as a Small Business. Early in the business acquisition process, Richter offers strategic services to help organizations identify the markets that fit their core capabilities. As capture efforts progress, Richter provides actionable intelligence about customers and the competitive landscape to help shape potential opportunity. Richter identifies and prices competitor solutions based on objective RFP criteria to help define counter-strategies, strengthen bids, and improve win probability. Since its inception, the company has helped clients win more than $30 Billion in new business by using its proven methodology and comprehensive tools.
