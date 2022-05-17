Genea Energy Partners ("Genea"), a leading proptech SaaS (software-as-a-service) provider, has implemented its cloud-based access control solution in two of Third Millennium Groups Chicago Class A office buildings located at 300 S. Riverside Plaza and 540 West Madison, Chicago, IL.
IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Third Millennium Group, owner of both locations, chose Genea Access Control to secure and give unprecedented access control visibility to over 2 million square feet of its Class A office buildings. In addition, multiple members of the buildings' security team can now access the system simultaneously — a capability not possible with their previous on-premises Lenel system.
"We're excited to be looking toward the future with Genea's cloud-based solution," said building owner Adam Mizrachi. "Genea Access Control will make it easier for our tenants and property teams to concentrate on the work they find most important."
The migration to cloud-based access control, built on non-proprietary hardware, signifies an increasing trend in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Property teams are quickly abandoning their on-premises access control systems for flexible cloud solutions.
The implementation also signals continued upward momentum and growth for Genea. "Genea is proud to help the teams at 300 S. Riverside Plaza and 540 West Madison move a step ahead of their competition," said Michael Wong, CEO of Genea. "The world is rapidly changing, and property owners must quickly embrace the tools that drive efficiency in order to compete."
Building portfolios and commercial enterprises leverage Genea to integrate with the software they trust. Via a simple API token, Genea can integrate with video management, visitor management, elevators, parking garages and more.
Genea Access Control also integrates with tenant amenity applications, like Third Millennium Group's platform Building Hub. The app aggregates various software into a single interface. While Genea runs in the background, tenants can access and reserve communal areas such as fitness centers, private theaters and conference centers.
