IRVINE, Calif., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genea Energy Partners, Inc. (Genea), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in cloud-based technology, today announced its partnership with HID Global through its participation in the HID Global Advantage Partner Program. The program provides Genea optimal integration of its non-proprietary Access Control system with HID Global's physical access control cloud platform, HID Origo.
"HID Global has been and continues to be a trusted partner in the identity and access management industry. They are the industry standard when it comes to hardware and customer service, and their track record in reliability is something Genea is proud to be a part of," said Genea CEO Michael Wong. "While it's an exciting time for Genea, it's our customers who will ultimately reap the benefits as we continue to roll out future-oriented features to our Access Control software."
HID Origo prioritizes API, meaning Genea can focus on delivering software with the most up-to-the-minute technology, including its post-COVID features like Safe Workplace—a feature providing health surveys, body temperature scans, and capacity limits. The two companies will work closely to deliver streamlined, user-friendly access control with future-oriented security protocols. These include information security, compliance, and data privacy.
In addition, Genea customers will have the flexibility to make instant data-driven decisions that help drive operational efficiencies within their buildings. Origo's real-time data assists with continuously monitoring the user experience, instantly understanding device compatibilities through simple assessments and providing sleek dashboards for visualizing activity data.
About Genea
Genea is the global leader in cloud-based property technology solutions that simplify access control security for property managers, tenants, employees and visitors. Our SaaS platform and non-proprietary hardware unifies the security experience among access control, mobile credentialing, video & visitor management and elevator controls. Software partners, integrators and end-users alike use our APIs, SDKs, and no-cost native integrations to customize their solutions. By offering unparalleled 24/7/365 customer support, our dedication to service is the reason we can proudly say we have a 99% customer retention rate. Genea is used in more than 1,500 buildings across 16 countries and has earned the trust and loyalty of top enterprises and commercial real estate companies--and we continue proving our value every day.
