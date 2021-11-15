BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced the release of a new version of Genedata Profiler®, the innovative platform for translational and exploratory clinical research. The new 16.0 release enhances process automation in R&D enabling biopharmaceutical companies to streamline the generation of life-changing precision medicines while reducing costs.
Genedata Profiler empowers translational research scientists at the interface between pre-clinical and clinical R&D to find, access, integrate and leverage multi-omics, imaging, clinical, and digital biomarker data. For a holistic biological view and scientific insight generation, Genedata Profiler automates the processing, harmonization, and integration of different data types, making it analysis-ready for bioinformaticians, data, biomarker, and clinical scientists. This efficient combination of data from various sources is possible due to the new automation capabilities that enable real-time updates of large and complex datasets.
With permission-based and object-level access controls, the collaborative software allows rigorous regulation of users' access to data. At the same time, the software provides users with self-service access to structured, quality-controlled data for analysis using a wide range of analytical tools. Users of Genedata Profiler obtain a greater understanding of the right patient profile for a particular medicine and the expected response to treatment. This has resulted in improved patient stratification and the development of diagnostic tools for clinical use.
The new release focuses on efficiently delivering the right data to the right user in their preferred format for further downstream analysis. Featuring new capabilities to eliminate bottlenecks during translational R&D, Genedata Profiler 16.0 improves data organization and automates processes required for regulatory compliance.
Highlights of Genedata Profiler 16.0 include:
- Enhanced Interoperable Data Analytics
Large data sets can now be integrated and presented to business intelligence and expert analytical tools (e.g., PowerBI, Tableau, RStudio, Jupyter, SAS, and others) in a highly performant manner. This facilitates rapid data query and live visualization from a variety of interfaces. While providing further flexibility and additional analytical approaches, the software allows data consumers to use their preferred tools without limitations on the amount of data or its complexity.
- Enhanced Automation of Data Ingestion and Processing
The entire cycle from import, processing, quality control, transformation to publishing is now automated. This eliminates the need for error-prone manual data handling while providing additional timesaving.
- Improved Data "FAIRness"
Users are now equipped with user-friendly yet stringent metadata management controls. With this fine-grained user-specific regulation, biopharmaceutical companies can ensure metadata is harmonized and easily validated across studies. This improves data organization allowing the right data to be easily found by the right users.
- Automation of Computer System Validation (CSV) Testing
CSV testing is automated enabling easy and efficient assessment while reducing the cost and time required for software validation following upgrades.
"We are pleased to support biopharmaceutical companies in improving the quality of their research by structuring the data in an organized manner. This is the foundation of ensuring data is FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable)" said Othmar Pfannes Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "By providing fine-grained access control to data and further opening the software to preferred analytical tools, scientists can now perform data analysis in an automated yet flexible manner. We believe automating processes improves accuracy, workflow efficiency, and consistency of operations. Together, this will result in time savings and cost-effectiveness during drug development."
