general_dynamics_logo.jpg

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 By General Dynamics Information Technology;GDIT;

FAIRFAX, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) today announced it was awarded a new contract by the U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to support its Western Hemisphere Program (WHP). In partnership with INL WHP, GDIT will strengthen international counter-narcotic, anti-crime and foreign partner law enforcement capabilities. The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds an estimated value of $350 million and includes a base period of one year with four 12-month options.

"GDIT's work with the INL will deliver new technical capabilities to counter-narcotics trafficking, money laundering and other transnational criminal activities," said Senior Vice President Paul Nedzbala for GDIT's Federal Civilian Division. "Our solution will directly support INL's critical mission to minimize the impact of international crime and illegal drugs, protecting both U.S. citizens at home and our partners abroad."

Through this contract, GDIT will deliver IT services designed to enhance INL's counter-narcotic and anti-crime interdiction capabilities, increase DOS capacity to deploy new technology, improve information sharing among partners and regions, and expand the law enforcement capability of foreign government partners. GDIT has been a mission-integrated partner with the State Department for more than 20 years. This award expands GDIT's DOS presence within INL.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). More information about GDIT is available at www.gdit.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.