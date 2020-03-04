RESTON, Va., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2020. This is the 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 7.8% increase over last year's dividend.
The board also provided management with the authority to repurchase an additional 10 million shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock on the open market.
General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.
