RESTON, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2021 net earnings of $737 million on revenue of $9.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.61.

EPS grew 19.7% on a 17.9% increase in net earnings, as company-wide operating margin expanded to 10.4%, up 140 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Backlog of $89.2 billion was up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

"The company performed impressively this quarter, delivering very strong cash flow, improved margins and significant Aerospace order activity," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Emerging from the pandemic, we remain focused on operating discipline and wise deployment of capital."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, was $943 million.

Backlog

Backlog at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $89.2 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.1 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $130.3 billion at the end of the quarter.

Overall demand remained strong in the quarter, with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 1-to-1.

Significant awards in the quarter included $135 million from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Virginia-class submarine program and options totaling $1.6 billion of additional potential value; $620 million from the U.S. Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration; $435 million from the Army to produce Stryker Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) vehicles; $240 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools; $145 million from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets; and $865 million for several key contracts for classified customers.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the end of the call and end on August 4, 2021. To hear a recording of the conference call by telephone, please call 877-344-7529 (international: 412-317-0088); passcode 10157891. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

 

EXHIBIT A



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended



Variance



July 4, 2021



June 28, 2020



$



%

Revenue

$

9,220





$

9,264





$

(44)





(0.5)

%

Operating costs and expenses

(8,261)





(8,430)





169







Operating earnings

959





834





125





15.0

%

Other, net

31





25





6







Interest, net

(109)





(132)





23







Earnings before income tax

881





727





154





21.2

%

Provision for income tax, net

(144)





(102)





(42)







Net earnings

$

737





$

625





$

112





17.9

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

2.63





$

2.18





$

0.45





20.6

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

280.7





286.4











Earnings per share—diluted

$

2.61





$

2.18





$

0.43





19.7

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

282.2





286.9











 

EXHIBIT B



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Six Months Ended



Variance



July 4, 2021



June 28, 2020



$



%

Revenue

$

18,609





$

18,013





$

596





3.3

%

Operating costs and expenses

(16,712)





(16,245)





(467)







Operating earnings

1,897





1,768





129





7.3

%

Other, net

61





46





15







Interest, net

(232)





(239)





7







Earnings before income tax

1,726





1,575





151





9.6

%

Provision for income tax, net

(281)





(244)





(37)







Net earnings

$

1,445





$

1,331





$

114





8.6

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

5.12





$

4.63





$

0.49





10.6

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

282.4





287.5











Earnings per share—diluted

$

5.10





$

4.61





$

0.49





10.6

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

283.6





288.5







 

EXHIBIT C



REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended



Variance



July 4, 2021



June 28, 2020



$



%

Revenue:















Aerospace

$

1,622





$

1,974





$

(352)





(17.8)

%

Marine Systems

2,536





2,471





65





2.6

%

Combat Systems

1,899





1,754





145





8.3

%

Technologies

3,163





3,065





98





3.2

%

Total

$

9,220





$

9,264





$

(44)





(0.5)

%

Operating earnings:















Aerospace

$

195





$

159





$

36





22.6

%

Marine Systems

210





200





10





5.0

%

Combat Systems

266





239





27





11.3

%

Technologies

308





247





61





24.7

%

Corporate

(20)





(11)





(9)





(81.8)

%

Total

$

959





$

834





$

125





15.0

%

Operating margin:















Aerospace

12.0

%



8.1

%









Marine Systems

8.3

%



8.1

%









Combat Systems

14.0

%



13.6

%









Technologies

9.7

%



8.1

%









Total

10.4

%



9.0

%









 

EXHIBIT D



REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Six Months Ended



Variance



July 4, 2021



June 28, 2020



$



%

Revenue:















Aerospace

$

3,509





$

3,665





$

(156)





(4.3)

%

Marine Systems

5,019





4,717





302





6.4

%

Combat Systems

3,719





3,462





257





7.4

%

Technologies

6,362





6,169





193





3.1

%

Total

$

18,609





$

18,013





$

596





3.3

%

Operating earnings:















Aerospace

$

415





$

399





$

16





4.0

%

Marine Systems

410





384





26





6.8

%

Combat Systems

510





462





48





10.4

%

Technologies

614





545





69





12.7

%

Corporate

(52)





(22)





(30)





(136.4)

%

Total

$

1,897





$

1,768





$

129





7.3

%

Operating margin:















Aerospace

11.8

%



10.9

%









Marine Systems

8.2

%



8.1

%









Combat Systems

13.7

%



13.3

%









Technologies

9.7

%



8.8

%









Total

10.2

%



9.8

%









 

EXHIBIT E



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





(Unaudited)







July 4, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and equivalents

$

2,950





$

2,824



Accounts receivable

3,255





3,161



Unbilled receivables

7,923





8,024



Inventories

5,803





5,745



Other current assets

1,649





1,789



Total current assets

21,580





21,543



Noncurrent assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

5,135





5,100



Intangible assets, net

2,003





2,117



Goodwill

20,021





20,053



Other assets

2,444





2,495



Total noncurrent assets

29,603





29,765



Total assets

$

51,183





$

51,308



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$

2,821





$

3,003



Accounts payable

2,595





2,952



Customer advances and deposits

5,956





6,276



Other current liabilities

3,609





3,733



Total current liabilities

14,981





15,964



Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt

11,485





9,995



Other liabilities

9,396





9,688



Total noncurrent liabilities

20,881





19,683



Shareholders' equity:







Common stock

482





482



Surplus

3,194





3,124



Retained earnings

34,273





33,498



Treasury stock

(19,181)





(17,893)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,447)





(3,550)



Total shareholders' equity

15,321





15,661



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

51,183





$

51,308



 

EXHIBIT F



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Six Months Ended



July 4, 2021



June 28, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:







Net earnings

$

1,445





$

1,331



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

280





254



Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

159





177



Equity-based compensation expense

72





61



Deferred income tax benefit

(37)





(83)



(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(94)





(1)



Unbilled receivables

134





160



Inventories

(58)





(433)



Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts payable

(364)





(782)



Customer advances and deposits

(226)





(863)



Other, net

(193)





356



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,118





177



Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(306)





(406)



Other, net

(2)





184



Net cash used by investing activities

(308)





(222)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(2,000)





(2,000)



Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)

1,997





420



Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

1,497





3,960



Purchases of common stock

(1,352)





(501)



Dividends paid

(651)





(610)



Repayment of floating-rate notes

(500)





(500)



Proceeds from commercial paper, net





816



Other, net

338





(118)



Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(671)





1,467



Net cash used by discontinued operations

(13)





(24)



Net increase in cash and equivalents

126





1,398



Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,824





902



Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

2,950





$

2,300



 

EXHIBIT G



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Other Financial Information:

















July 4, 2021



December 31, 2020









Debt-to-equity (a)

93.4

%



83.0

%









Debt-to-capital (b)

48.3

%



45.4

%









Book value per share (c)

$

54.81





$

54.67











Shares outstanding

279,541,414





286,477,836





























Second Quarter



Six Months



2021



2020



2021



2020

Income tax payments, net

$

212





$

13





$

245





$

56



Company-sponsored research and development (d)

$

93





$

116





$

183





$

194



Return on sales (e)

8.0

%



6.7

%



7.8

%



7.4

%

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

















Second Quarter



Six Months



2021



2020



2021



2020

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:















Net earnings

$

737





$

625





$

1,445





$

1,331



Interest, net

109





132





232





239



Provision for income tax, net

144





102





281





244



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

144





132





280





254



Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

80





87





159





177



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (f)

$

1,214





$

1,078





$

2,397





$

2,245



















Free cash flow from operations:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,115





$

843





$

1,118





$

177



Capital expenditures

(172)





(221)





(306)





(406)



Free cash flow from operations (g)

$

943





$

622





$

812





$

(229)







(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.





(b)

Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.





(c)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.





(d)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.





(e)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.





(f)

We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net earnings. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net earnings.





(g)    

We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided by operating activities.

 

EXHIBIT H



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Funded



Unfunded



Total

Backlog



Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*



Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Second Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace



$

13,155





$

366





$

13,521





$

2,099





$

15,620



Marine Systems



26,435





21,095





47,530





4,689





52,219



Combat Systems



14,157





271





14,428





7,711





22,139



Technologies



9,769





3,999





13,768





26,594





40,362



Total



$

63,516





$

25,731





$

89,247





$

41,093





$

130,340



First Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace



$

11,545





$

384





$

11,929





$

2,312





$

14,241



Marine Systems



27,676





22,075





49,751





2,815





52,566



Combat Systems



14,085





143





14,228





9,120





23,348



Technologies



10,003





3,670





13,673





27,530





41,203



Total



$

63,309





$

26,272





$

89,581





$

41,777





$

131,358



Second Quarter 2020:





















Aerospace



$

11,874





$

239





$

12,113





$

2,834





$

14,947



Marine Systems



25,118





17,365





42,483





14,441





56,924



Combat Systems



13,863





242





14,105





6,399





20,504



Technologies



10,320





3,648





13,968





25,902





39,870



Total



$

61,175





$

21,494





$

82,669





$

49,576





$

132,245



*

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

 

EXHIBIT H-1



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582760/EXHIBIT_H_1_Backlog.jpg 

EXHIBIT H-2



BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582346/EXHIBIT_H_2_Aerospace_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582347/EXHIBIT_H_2_Marine_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582348/EXHIBIT_H_2_Combat_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582349/EXHIBIT_H_2_Technologies_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582472/EXHIBIT_H_2_Segment_Key.jpg

EXHIBIT I



SECOND QUARTER 2021 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2021:

Marine Systems:

  • $135 from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Virginia-class submarine program and options totaling $1.6 billion of additional potential value.
  • $100 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Pinckney, an Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer.
  • $65 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.
  • $55 from the Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the DDG-51 program.

Combat Systems:

  • $620 from the U.S. Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration.
  • $435 from the Army to produce Stryker Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) vehicles.
  • $145 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.
  • $100 for various munitions and ordnance.
  • $45 to produce mission control units for Abrams main battle tanks.

Technologies:

  • $865 for several key contracts for classified customers.
  • $160 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $730.
  • $240 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools.
  • $115 to provide enterprise information technology (IT) and cybersecurity services and solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD).
  • $40 to provide IT support services and system engineering for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The contract has a maximum potential value of $90.
  • $80 to provide military information support operations for the DoD.
  • $80 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide infrastructure support and applications hosting services.
  • $80 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.
  • $65 to provide training support for the Navy.
  • $40 from the Navy to retrofit five Knifefish surface mine countermeasure systems with improved operational capabilities.
  • $40 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.

 

EXHIBIT J



AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)







Second Quarter



Six Months





2021



2020



2021



2020

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):

















Large-cabin aircraft



18





26





43





46



Mid-cabin aircraft



3





6





6





9



Total



21





32





49





55





















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:

















Orders*



$

3,292





$

1,072





$

5,749





$

2,928



Revenue



1,622





1,974





3,509





3,665



Book-to-Bill Ratio



2.03x





0.54x





1.64x





0.80x





*  Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog

   adjustments.

 

 

