RESTON, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2021 net earnings of $737 million on revenue of $9.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.61.
EPS grew 19.7% on a 17.9% increase in net earnings, as company-wide operating margin expanded to 10.4%, up 140 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Backlog of $89.2 billion was up 8% from the year-ago quarter.
"The company performed impressively this quarter, delivering very strong cash flow, improved margins and significant Aerospace order activity," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Emerging from the pandemic, we remain focused on operating discipline and wise deployment of capital."
Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, was $943 million.
Backlog
Backlog at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $89.2 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.1 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $130.3 billion at the end of the quarter.
Overall demand remained strong in the quarter, with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 1-to-1.
Significant awards in the quarter included $135 million from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Virginia-class submarine program and options totaling $1.6 billion of additional potential value; $620 million from the U.S. Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration; $435 million from the Army to produce Stryker Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) vehicles; $240 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools; $145 million from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets; and $865 million for several key contracts for classified customers.
EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Three Months Ended
Variance
July 4, 2021
June 28, 2020
$
%
Revenue
$
9,220
$
9,264
$
(44)
(0.5)
%
Operating costs and expenses
(8,261)
(8,430)
169
Operating earnings
959
834
125
15.0
%
Other, net
31
25
6
Interest, net
(109)
(132)
23
Earnings before income tax
881
727
154
21.2
%
Provision for income tax, net
(144)
(102)
(42)
Net earnings
$
737
$
625
$
112
17.9
%
Earnings per share—basic
$
2.63
$
2.18
$
0.45
20.6
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
280.7
286.4
Earnings per share—diluted
$
2.61
$
2.18
$
0.43
19.7
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
282.2
286.9
EXHIBIT B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Six Months Ended
Variance
July 4, 2021
June 28, 2020
$
%
Revenue
$
18,609
$
18,013
$
596
3.3
%
Operating costs and expenses
(16,712)
(16,245)
(467)
Operating earnings
1,897
1,768
129
7.3
%
Other, net
61
46
15
Interest, net
(232)
(239)
7
Earnings before income tax
1,726
1,575
151
9.6
%
Provision for income tax, net
(281)
(244)
(37)
Net earnings
$
1,445
$
1,331
$
114
8.6
%
Earnings per share—basic
$
5.12
$
4.63
$
0.49
10.6
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
282.4
287.5
Earnings per share—diluted
$
5.10
$
4.61
$
0.49
10.6
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
283.6
288.5
EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
Variance
July 4, 2021
June 28, 2020
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$
1,622
$
1,974
$
(352)
(17.8)
%
Marine Systems
2,536
2,471
65
2.6
%
Combat Systems
1,899
1,754
145
8.3
%
Technologies
3,163
3,065
98
3.2
%
Total
$
9,220
$
9,264
$
(44)
(0.5)
%
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$
195
$
159
$
36
22.6
%
Marine Systems
210
200
10
5.0
%
Combat Systems
266
239
27
11.3
%
Technologies
308
247
61
24.7
%
Corporate
(20)
(11)
(9)
(81.8)
%
Total
$
959
$
834
$
125
15.0
%
Operating margin:
Aerospace
12.0
%
8.1
%
Marine Systems
8.3
%
8.1
%
Combat Systems
14.0
%
13.6
%
Technologies
9.7
%
8.1
%
Total
10.4
%
9.0
%
EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Six Months Ended
Variance
July 4, 2021
June 28, 2020
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$
3,509
$
3,665
$
(156)
(4.3)
%
Marine Systems
5,019
4,717
302
6.4
%
Combat Systems
3,719
3,462
257
7.4
%
Technologies
6,362
6,169
193
3.1
%
Total
$
18,609
$
18,013
$
596
3.3
%
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$
415
$
399
$
16
4.0
%
Marine Systems
410
384
26
6.8
%
Combat Systems
510
462
48
10.4
%
Technologies
614
545
69
12.7
%
Corporate
(52)
(22)
(30)
(136.4)
%
Total
$
1,897
$
1,768
$
129
7.3
%
Operating margin:
Aerospace
11.8
%
10.9
%
Marine Systems
8.2
%
8.1
%
Combat Systems
13.7
%
13.3
%
Technologies
9.7
%
8.8
%
Total
10.2
%
9.8
%
EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
(Unaudited)
July 4, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
2,950
$
2,824
Accounts receivable
3,255
3,161
Unbilled receivables
7,923
8,024
Inventories
5,803
5,745
Other current assets
1,649
1,789
Total current assets
21,580
21,543
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,135
5,100
Intangible assets, net
2,003
2,117
Goodwill
20,021
20,053
Other assets
2,444
2,495
Total noncurrent assets
29,603
29,765
Total assets
$
51,183
$
51,308
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
2,821
$
3,003
Accounts payable
2,595
2,952
Customer advances and deposits
5,956
6,276
Other current liabilities
3,609
3,733
Total current liabilities
14,981
15,964
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
11,485
9,995
Other liabilities
9,396
9,688
Total noncurrent liabilities
20,881
19,683
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,194
3,124
Retained earnings
34,273
33,498
Treasury stock
(19,181)
(17,893)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,447)
(3,550)
Total shareholders' equity
15,321
15,661
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
51,183
$
51,308
EXHIBIT F
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Six Months Ended
July 4, 2021
June 28, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
Net earnings
$
1,445
$
1,331
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
280
254
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
159
177
Equity-based compensation expense
72
61
Deferred income tax benefit
(37)
(83)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(94)
(1)
Unbilled receivables
134
160
Inventories
(58)
(433)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
(364)
(782)
Customer advances and deposits
(226)
(863)
Other, net
(193)
356
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,118
177
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(306)
(406)
Other, net
(2)
184
Net cash used by investing activities
(308)
(222)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of fixed-rate notes
(2,000)
(2,000)
Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)
1,997
420
Proceeds from fixed-rate notes
1,497
3,960
Purchases of common stock
(1,352)
(501)
Dividends paid
(651)
(610)
Repayment of floating-rate notes
(500)
(500)
Proceeds from commercial paper, net
—
816
Other, net
338
(118)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(671)
1,467
Net cash used by discontinued operations
(13)
(24)
Net increase in cash and equivalents
126
1,398
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
2,824
902
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$
2,950
$
2,300
EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Other Financial Information:
July 4, 2021
December 31, 2020
Debt-to-equity (a)
93.4
%
83.0
%
Debt-to-capital (b)
48.3
%
45.4
%
Book value per share (c)
$
54.81
$
54.67
Shares outstanding
279,541,414
286,477,836
Second Quarter
Six Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income tax payments, net
$
212
$
13
$
245
$
56
Company-sponsored research and development (d)
$
93
$
116
$
183
$
194
Return on sales (e)
8.0
%
6.7
%
7.8
%
7.4
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Second Quarter
Six Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:
Net earnings
$
737
$
625
$
1,445
$
1,331
Interest, net
109
132
232
239
Provision for income tax, net
144
102
281
244
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
144
132
280
254
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
80
87
159
177
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (f)
$
1,214
$
1,078
$
2,397
$
2,245
Free cash flow from operations:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,115
$
843
$
1,118
$
177
Capital expenditures
(172)
(221)
(306)
(406)
Free cash flow from operations (g)
$
943
$
622
$
812
$
(229)
(a)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b)
Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.
(c)
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(d)
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(e)
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(f)
We believe earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a useful measure for investors because it provides another measure of our profitability and our ability to service our debt. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net earnings. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net earnings.
(g)
We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free cash flow from operations is net cash provided by operating activities.
EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
Total
Second Quarter 2021:
Aerospace
$
13,155
$
366
$
13,521
$
2,099
$
15,620
Marine Systems
26,435
21,095
47,530
4,689
52,219
Combat Systems
14,157
271
14,428
7,711
22,139
Technologies
9,769
3,999
13,768
26,594
40,362
Total
$
63,516
$
25,731
$
89,247
$
41,093
$
130,340
First Quarter 2021:
Aerospace
$
11,545
$
384
$
11,929
$
2,312
$
14,241
Marine Systems
27,676
22,075
49,751
2,815
52,566
Combat Systems
14,085
143
14,228
9,120
23,348
Technologies
10,003
3,670
13,673
27,530
41,203
Total
$
63,309
$
26,272
$
89,581
$
41,777
$
131,358
Second Quarter 2020:
Aerospace
$
11,874
$
239
$
12,113
$
2,834
$
14,947
Marine Systems
25,118
17,365
42,483
14,441
56,924
Combat Systems
13,863
242
14,105
6,399
20,504
Technologies
10,320
3,648
13,968
25,902
39,870
Total
$
61,175
$
21,494
$
82,669
$
49,576
$
132,245
*
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
EXHIBIT H-1
EXHIBIT H-2
EXHIBIT I
We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2021:
Marine Systems:
- $135 from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Virginia-class submarine program and options totaling $1.6 billion of additional potential value.
- $100 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Pinckney, an Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer.
- $65 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.
- $55 from the Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the DDG-51 program.
Combat Systems:
- $620 from the U.S. Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration.
- $435 from the Army to produce Stryker Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) vehicles.
- $145 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.
- $100 for various munitions and ordnance.
- $45 to produce mission control units for Abrams main battle tanks.
Technologies:
- $865 for several key contracts for classified customers.
- $160 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $730.
- $240 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools.
- $115 to provide enterprise information technology (IT) and cybersecurity services and solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD).
- $40 to provide IT support services and system engineering for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The contract has a maximum potential value of $90.
- $80 to provide military information support operations for the DoD.
- $80 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide infrastructure support and applications hosting services.
- $80 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.
- $65 to provide training support for the Navy.
- $40 from the Navy to retrofit five Knifefish surface mine countermeasure systems with improved operational capabilities.
- $40 from the Army to provide continued software support and engineering for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 program.
EXHIBIT J
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
Second Quarter
Six Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
18
26
43
46
Mid-cabin aircraft
3
6
6
9
Total
21
32
49
55
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$
3,292
$
1,072
$
5,749
$
2,928
Revenue
1,622
1,974
3,509
3,665
Book-to-Bill Ratio
2.03x
0.54x
1.64x
0.80x
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog
