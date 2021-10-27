RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2021 net earnings of $860 million on revenue of $9.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.07.

EPS grew 5.9% from the year-ago quarter and 17.6% sequentially as company-wide operating margin expanded to 11.3%, up 90 basis points from the previous quarter. Margins were up sequentially in all four segments.

"The company delivered solid third-quarter results, generating very strong cash flow and attractive margins," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on delivering solid program performance and ensuring the well-being of our people, who are rising above the challenges of the pandemic to support our customers."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.5 billion. Free cash flow from operations was $1.3 billion.

Backlog

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $88.1 billion, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.6 billion at the end of the quarter.

Orders in the Aerospace segment were strong, with backlog up 22.8% over the year-ago quarter to $14.7 billion.

Significant awards in the quarter for the Defense segments included $475 million from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Columbia-class submarine program; $195 million from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines; a contract to provide cloud support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with a maximum potential value of $190 million; $165 million to produce various munitions, ordnance and missile subcomponents for the U.S. Army; $160 million from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship programs; $150 million from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies in support of the Columbia-class submarine program and options totaling $570 million of additional potential value; and $540 million for several key contracts for classified customers and additional classified IDIQ awards with a maximum potential value of $4.2 billion among multiple awardees.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2021 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the end of the call and end on November 3, 2021. To hear a recording of the conference call by telephone, please call 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 439422. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

 

EXHIBIT A



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended



Variance



October 3, 2021



September 27, 2020



$



%

Revenue

$

9,568





$

9,431





$

137





1.5

%

Operating costs and expenses

(8,488)





(8,359)





(129)







Operating earnings

1,080





1,072





8





0.7

%

Other, net

34





24





10







Interest, net

(99)





(118)





19







Earnings before income tax

1,015





978





37





3.8

%

Provision for income tax, net

(155)





(144)





(11)







Net earnings

$

860





$

834





$

26





3.1

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

3.09





$

2.91





$

0.18





6.2

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

278.6





286.5











Earnings per share—diluted

$

3.07





$

2.90





$

0.17





5.9

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

280.4





287.2



















 

EXHIBIT B

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Nine Months Ended



Variance



October 3, 2021



September 27, 2020



$



%

Revenue

$

28,177





$

27,444





$

733





2.7

%

Operating costs and expenses

(25,200)





(24,604)





(596)







Operating earnings

2,977





2,840





137





4.8

%

Other, net

95





70





25







Interest, net

(331)





(357)





26







Earnings before income tax

2,741





2,553





188





7.4

%

Provision for income tax, net

(436)





(388)





(48)







Net earnings

$

2,305





$

2,165





$

140





6.5

%

Earnings per share—basic

$

8.20





$

7.54





$

0.66





8.8

%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

281.1





287.1











Earnings per share—diluted

$

8.16





$

7.52





$

0.64





8.5

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

282.4





288.1



















 

EXHIBIT C



REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended



Variance



October 3, 2021



September 27, 2020



$



%

Revenue:















Aerospace

$

2,066





$

1,975





$

91





4.6

%

Marine Systems

2,637





2,405





232





9.6

%

Combat Systems

1,745





1,801





(56)





(3.1)

%

Technologies

3,120





3,250





(130)





(4.0)

%

Total

$

9,568





$

9,431





$

137





1.5

%

Operating earnings:















Aerospace

$

262





$

283





$

(21)





(7.4)

%

Marine Systems

229





223





6





2.7

%

Combat Systems

276





270





6





2.2

%

Technologies

327





314





13





4.1

%

Corporate

(14)





(18)





4





22.2

%

Total

$

1,080





$

1,072





$

8





0.7

%

Operating margin:















Aerospace

12.7

%



14.3

%









Marine Systems

8.7

%



9.3

%









Combat Systems

15.8

%



15.0

%









Technologies

10.5

%



9.7

%









Total

11.3

%



11.4

%









 

EXHIBIT D



REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Nine Months Ended

Variance



October 3, 2021



September 27, 2020



$



%

Revenue:















Aerospace

$

5,575





$

5,640





$

(65)





(1.2)

%

Marine Systems

7,656





7,122





534





7.5

%

Combat Systems

5,464





5,263





201





3.8

%

Technologies

9,482





9,419





63





0.7

%

Total

$

28,177





$

27,444





$

733





2.7

%

Operating earnings:















Aerospace

$

677





$

682





$

(5)





(0.7)

%

Marine Systems

639





607





32





5.3

%

Combat Systems

786





732





54





7.4

%

Technologies

941





859





82





9.5

%

Corporate

(66)





(40)





(26)





(65.0)

%

Total

$

2,977





$

2,840





$

137





4.8

%

Operating margin:















Aerospace

12.1

%



12.1

%









Marine Systems

8.3

%



8.5

%









Combat Systems

14.4

%



13.9

%









Technologies

9.9

%



9.1

%









Total

10.6

%



10.3

%









 

EXHIBIT E



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





(Unaudited)







October 3, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and equivalents

$

3,139





$

2,824



Accounts receivable

3,046





3,161



Unbilled receivables

8,334





8,024



Inventories

5,651





5,745



Other current assets

1,516





1,789



Total current assets

21,686





21,543



Noncurrent assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

5,195





5,100



Intangible assets, net

2,022





2,117



Goodwill

20,092





20,053



Other assets

2,375





2,495



Total noncurrent assets

29,684





29,765



Total assets

$

51,370





$

51,308



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$

2,183





$

3,003



Accounts payable

2,682





2,952



Customer advances and deposits

6,167





6,276



Other current liabilities

3,572





3,733



Total current liabilities

14,604





15,964



Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt

11,485





9,995



Other liabilities

9,560





9,688



Total noncurrent liabilities

21,045





19,683



Shareholders' equity:







Common stock

482





482



Surplus

3,236





3,124



Retained earnings

34,800





33,498



Treasury stock

(19,276)





(17,893)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,521)





(3,550)



Total shareholders' equity

15,721





15,661



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

51,370





$

51,308



 

EXHIBIT F



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Nine Months Ended



October 3, 2021



September 27, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:







Net earnings

$

2,305





$

2,165



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

408





376



Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

242





267



Equity-based compensation expense

96





91



Deferred income tax benefit

(38)





(112)



(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

133





(336)



Unbilled receivables

(252)





(239)



Inventories

94





(134)



Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts payable

(291)





(558)



Customer advances and deposits

228





(906)



Other current liabilities

(202)





360



Other liabilities

(455)





3



Other, net

321





319



Net cash provided by operating activities

2,589





1,296



Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(502)





(622)



Other, net

1





33



Net cash used by investing activities

(501)





(589)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(2,500)





(2,000)



Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)

1,997





420



Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

1,497





3,960



Purchases of common stock

(1,491)





(501)



Dividends paid

(983)





(925)



Repayment of floating-rate notes

(500)





(500)



Repayment of commercial paper (maturities greater than 3 months)





(420)



Other, net

223





(134)



Net cash used by financing activities

(1,757)





(100)



Net cash used by discontinued operations

(16)





(40)



Net increase in cash and equivalents

315





567



Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,824





902



Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

3,139





$

1,469



 

EXHIBIT G



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Other Financial Information:

















October 3, 2021



December 31, 2020









Debt-to-equity (a)

86.9

%



83.0

%









Debt-to-capital (b)

46.5

%



45.4

%









Book value per share (c)

$

56.30





$

54.67











Shares outstanding

279,222,830





286,477,836





























Third Quarter



Nine Months



2021



2020



2021



2020

Income tax payments, net

$

257





$

289





$

502





$

345



Company-sponsored research and development (d)

$

112





$

97





$

295





$

291



Return on sales (e)

9.0

%



8.8

%



8.2

%



7.9

%

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

















Third Quarter



Nine Months



2021



2020



2021



2020

Free cash flow from operations:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,471





$

1,119





$

2,589





$

1,296



Capital expenditures

(196)





(216)





(502)





(622)



Free cash flow from operations (f)

$

1,275





$

903





$

2,087





$

674





















October 3, 2021



December 31, 2020









Net debt:















Total debt

$

13,668





$

12,998











Less cash and equivalents

3,139





2,824











   Net debt (g)

$

10,529





$

10,174









(a)     Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.



(b)     Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.



(c)     Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.



(d)     Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(e)     Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.



(f)     We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, 

         funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance 

         measure in evaluating management.



(g)     We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator 

         of liquidity and financial position.

 

EXHIBIT H



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Funded



Unfunded



Total

Backlog



Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*



Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Third Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace



$

14,312





$

378





$

14,690





$

1,974





$

16,664



Marine Systems



24,639





21,684





46,323





5,127





51,450



Combat Systems



13,040





308





13,348





7,594





20,942



Technologies



9,619





4,118





13,737





26,784





40,521



Total



$

61,610





$

26,488





$

88,098





$

41,479





$

129,577



Second Quarter 2021:





















Aerospace



$

13,155





$

366





$

13,521





$

2,099





$

15,620



Marine Systems



26,435





21,095





47,530





4,689





52,219



Combat Systems



14,157





271





14,428





7,711





22,139



Technologies



9,769





3,999





13,768





26,594





40,362



Total



$

63,516





$

25,731





$

89,247





$

41,093





$

130,340



Third Quarter 2020:





















Aerospace



$

11,640





$

324





$

11,964





$

2,888





$

14,852



Marine Systems



23,958





17,124





41,082





14,666





55,748



Combat Systems



14,511





200





14,711





6,593





21,304



Technologies



10,112





3,651





13,763





26,242





40,005



Total



$

60,221





$

21,299





$

81,520





$

50,389





$

131,909





*     The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, 

       including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and 

       establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of 

       funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

 

EXHIBIT H-1



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670503/Exhibit_H_1.jpg 

 

EXHIBIT H-2



BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670504/Aerospace_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670505/Marine_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670506/Combat_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670507/Technologies_Backlog.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670508/Backlog_Key.jpg

 

EXHIBIT I



THIRD QUARTER 2021 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2021:

Marine Systems:

  • $475 from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Columbia-class submarine program.
  • $195 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.
  • $160 from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship programs.
  • $150 from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program and options totaling $570 of additional potential value.

Combat Systems:

  • $165 to produce various munitions, ordnance and missile subcomponents for the U.S. Army.
  • $125 for Abrams main battle tank upgrades, mission control units and systems technical support.
  • $60 from the Army for the concept design phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) acquisition program.
  • $30 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.

Technologies:

  • $540 for several key contracts for classified customers and additional classified IDIQ awards with a maximum potential value of $4.2 billion among multiple awardees.
  • A contract to provide cloud support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The contract has a maximum potential value of $190.
  • A contract to modernize and consolidate existing information technology (IT) help desks for the Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $135.
  • $85 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.
  • $75 to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance support services for the Army.
  • $70 to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
  • $65 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.
  • $50 to provide simulation and training support for the Army.
  • $45 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools.
  • $45 to provide service desk; endpoint support and maintenance; and account, asset and security management services to the DoS.
  • $45 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communications Services (VICCS) program to modernize benefits and claim processing.
  • $40 to provide communications technical support for the U.S. Air Force.
  • $35 to provide design, development, testing, installation, maintenance, logistics support and modernization for Navy airborne and shipboard platforms.

 

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)







Third Quarter



Nine Months





2021



2020



2021



2020

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):

















Large-cabin aircraft



25





25





68





71



Mid-cabin aircraft



6





7





12





16



Total



31





32





80





87





















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:

















Orders*



$

3,247





$

1,816





$

8,996





$

4,744



Revenue



2,066





1,975





5,575





5,640



Book-to-Bill Ratio



1.57x





0.92x





1.61x





0.84x





*     Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301409337.html

SOURCE General Dynamics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.