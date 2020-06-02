BETHESDA, Md., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA"), a leading provider of identity and cyber protection solutions in addition other assistance and insurance services, today announced that its Identity and Cyber Protection Services division has been honored with two Stevie Awards, receiving a Gold award in the International Expansion category and Silver in the Customer Service category.
The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards created in 2002 to recognize positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. This year GGA was recognized with a Gold Award in the new category, Achievement in International Expansion, for the roll out of their identity protection services to 27 countries in 2019 alone including France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Italy.
The firm was also recognized with a Silver Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category, an honor the company has received seven times previously. GGA's continued recognition in the customer service category highlights the company's deep commitment to its customers and its dedication to providing them with the best experience possible.
Paige Schaffer, CEO of Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services, commented on the news, "We're honored that our achievements have been recognized by the Stevie Awards committee. While the identity theft protection market has matured in the U.S., it is still very much emerging outside of the country. As such, we've launched identity protection services across the globe, each customized to include unique product features that meet specific market needs and proactively address the rising issues present in each country."
The winners of the Stevie® Awards will be honored during the 18th Annual American Business Awards® virtual ceremony on Wednesday, August 5th at 2:00 PM ET. Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Generali Global Assistance
Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and cyber protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 35 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for nearly 200 years has created a presence in 50 countries with over 72,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.
To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity protection offering, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/
GGA Media Contact
Jay A. Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)
+1 646.859.5951
jmorakis@mgroupsc.com