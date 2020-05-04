BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA"), a leading provider of identity and cyber protection solutions as well as other assistance services, today announced that it will host a webinar series with National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) throughout 2020 that educates both individuals and business owners on common scams and best practices to minimize risk.
Paige Schaffer, CEO, Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services, commented on the news, "With our growing dependence on technology, especially during this period of self-isolation, it's important to identify common scams and accompanying behavior that continue to target individuals as well as small and mid-sized businesses. It's important that our customers and partners know that we are here for them and able to provide valuable guidance on how to avoid identity theft and to minimize the security risk of using smart devices at home."
Generali Global Assistance will host the first webinar, "How to Avoid COVID-19 Scams," on May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. In the webinar, GGA and NCSA will break down the most common COVID-19 scams that are circulating today and offer attendees with tips and resources to avoid these scams. Special guest speakers of this webinar include Lesley Fair, Senior Attorney, Bureau of Consumer Protection of Federal Trade Commission.
The webinars following the first event are hosted in collaboration with NCSA as part of the CyberSecure My Business national program that supports small and medium business enterprises year-round. The first of which is titled "Business Identity Theft: What you Should Know" and will occur on July 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The program will define and address business identity theft and will examine how business leaders can minimize the risk of this criminal theft.
The third webinar, "Smart Devices Need Smart Security: Securing Your Business in an Internet of Everything World," will occur during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and will be hosted on October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. During this webinar, GGA and NCSA will discuss risks and security tips for using smart devices for small and med-sized businesses.
"We've been seeing an overwhelming demand for additional support and resources on cybersecurity after people started to work from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We believe that a webinar series, with expert advice and a live Q&A for attendees, is the best way to address the wide range of cybersecurity concerns right now. We at the NCSA are so appreciative of all the helpful information and resources that Generali Global Assistance is bringing to the table to support the nation's small business community," Daniel Eliot, Director of Education & Strategic Initiatives at NCSA, concludes.
Register for each webinar by clicking the links below:
- How to Avoid COVID-19 Scams
- Business Identity Theft: What you Should Know
- Smart Devices Need Smart Security: Securing Your Business in an Internet of Everything World
About Generali Global Assistance
Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and cyber protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 35 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for nearly 200 years has created a presence in 50 countries with over 72,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.
To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity protection offering, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/
About National Cyber Security Alliance
The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) builds strong public/private partnerships to create and implement broad-reaching education and awareness efforts to empower users at home, work, and school with the information they need to keep themselves, their organizations, their systems, and their sensitive information safe and secure online and encourage a culture of cybersecurity. NCSA's core efforts include National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); the global online safety awareness & education campaign STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources, and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA and their programs, please visit staysafeonline.org/about-us/overview/.
