LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NEAR Foundation presents the world's first-ever free crypto marketing conference contest. As part of an $800 million ecosystem fund, the first-ever crypto marketing conference contest GenC (Generation Crypto) runs through November. Throughout November, attendees will listen and learn from crypto experts from around the world. Sponsors range from blockchain agencies to indie game developers to Esports.
Each week we will feature world-class speakers, office hours with sponsors, and AMAs with experts in the NEAR ecosystem.
Generation Crypto opens doors to marketers interested in entering the crypto industry. Bringing together new ideas and the knowledge needed to create successful blockchain projects and marketing. Fireside chats between founders of marketing agencies and web3 alike bring new insights and ideas for attendees, learning the ins and outs of both.
The GenC event provides attendees with:
- Networking
- $1.2 Million in Contracts
- Fireside/Panel Chats
- Strategy Sessions
Growth marketing strategy sessions allow for marketers to meet with potential contractors in a think-tank-like environment. This gives marketers the opportunity to share ideas before the actual pitching ensues, perfecting the pitch before submitting the final proposal. The strategy sessions are mixed alongside the fireside chats and panel sessions from experts. Social media and influencer marketing will be highlighted near the end of the conference.
GenC runs until November 24th with new speakers daily. The full speaker's list and schedule can be found here.
All events will be live-streamed on Generation Crypto's Twitter page, as well as recorded and shared on Generation Crypto's YouTube channel. Generation Crypto's Sessions holds the latest schedule of events.
The free event will take place LIVE throughout November. Each week Gen Crypto will feature world-class speakers, office hours with sponsors, and AMAs with experts in the NEAR ecosystem. Different categories and industries will be available each day.
The NEAR Foundation:
The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland that is responsible for contracting protocol maintainers, funding ecosystem development, and shepherding core governance of the NEAR protocol. Through simple, secure, and scalable technology, NEAR empowers millions to invent and explore new experiences.
Media Contact
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE NEAR Foundation