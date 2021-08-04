MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations would like to share its interface to Sandata in the state of Idaho. This exciting news means Idaho homecare providers can seamlessly bill Medicaid in addition to meeting state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.
"For agencies that bill Medicaid, or for any agencies that require accurate billing, payroll, and reports, Generations EVV is designed to be an all-in-one solution," – Lisa Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.
Homecare teams in Idaho that use Generations benefit from:
- Simplified state reimbursements
- Ease of meeting state EVV requirements
- Real-time visit verification
"The Sandata interface for agencies in Idaho is the latest Sandata interface from our team. We are pleased to help agencies in Idaho maintain compliance using the new interface," – Lance Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer.
Generations Homecare System is an application that gives homecare providers the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.
Media Contact
Katelyn Kelly, Generations Homecare System, +1 9895330300, katelyn@homecaresoftware.com
Olivia Sheffer, Generations Homecare System, olivia@homecaresoftware.com
SOURCE Generations Homecare System