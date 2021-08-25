MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations would like to announce its interface to Sandata for the state of Ohio. This exciting news means Ohio homecare providers can seamlessly bill Medicaid in addition to meeting state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.
"Using Generations EVV, agencies can conveniently gather electronic signatures in real-time from caregivers, clients, and nursing supervisors to certify the completion of tasks and the approval of care plans. This benefits all agencies – not just those that bill Medicaid." – Lisa Ferden, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer
Homecare teams in Ohio that use Generations benefit from:
- Simplified state reimbursements
- Ease of meeting state EVV requirements
- Real-time visit verification
"The Sandata integration allows Ohio Generations users to seamlessly bill Medicaid and be in compliance with the new EVV requirements." – Lance Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer
Generations Homecare System is an application that gives homecare providers the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.
