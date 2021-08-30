MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations would like to announce its eXPRS billing export feature for the state of Oregon. This exciting news means Oregon homecare providers can easily submit accurate data for Medicaid reimbursement in addition to meeting state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.

"Generations EVV and its eXPRS billing export gives Oregon homecare providers the power to seamlessly bill Medicaid. This is a huge advantage for caregivers, care recipients, and nursing supervisors as they can provide and document care on a secure online platform." – Lisa Ferden, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Homecare teams in Oregon that use Generations benefit from:

  • Simplified state reimbursements
  • Ease of meeting state EVV requirements
  • Real-time visit verification

"With the eXPRS billing export, Oregon homecare providers can seamlessly bill Medicaid while meeting state requirements." – Lance Ferden, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer

Generations Homecare System is an application that gives homecare providers the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.

Media Contact

Katelyn Kelly, Generations Homecare System, +1 9895330300, katelyn@homecaresoftware.com

Olivia Sheffer, Generations Homecare System, 9893172275, olivia@homecaresoftware.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Generations Homecare System

