MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations would like to announce its ProviderOne billing export feature for the state of Washington. This exciting news means Washington homecare providers can easily submit accurate data for Medicaid reimbursement in addition to meeting state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.
"For agencies that bill Medicaid, or for any agencies that require accurate billing, payroll, and reports, Generations EVV is designed to be an all-in-one solution." – Lisa Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.
Homecare teams in Washington that use Generations benefit from:
- Simplified state reimbursements
- Ease of meeting state EVV requirements
- Real-time visit verification
"With the ProviderOne billing export, Washington homecare providers can seamlessly bill Medicaid while meeting state requirements." – Lance Ferden, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer
Generations Homecare System is an application that gives homecare providers the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.
