SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announced three strategic additions to its executive team, including Eva Majercsik as chief people officer (CPO). To strengthen its Multicloud Solutions business unit, the company also named John Hernandez as senior vice president and general manager for Genesys Engage™ and Raj Patel as senior vice president of cloud engineering and operations.
"We are truly excited to welcome three new world-class executives with such deep expertise in global technology, SaaS and customer experience to the Genesys team. Eva, John and Raj join the company at a pivotal moment as we further accelerate our positive cloud growth trajectory," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer (CEO) of Genesys. "Together, these leaders provide valuable perspectives to help further develop and grow our employee base, deliver innovation, and support our customers so we can continue outperforming the market."
New CPO Eva Majercsik to align people and business strategies
As CPO, Majercsik leads all global programs designed to support and enhance the employee experience at Genesys. Majercsik reports directly to Bates, overseeing organizational and leadership initiatives, culture and engagement, total rewards, and talent acquisition, retention and development.
Majercsik brings more than 25 years of professional experience in human resources, services and sales. Prior to Genesys, Majercsik was global head of HR for 3D printing and digital manufacturing at HP Inc. Earlier in her career, she served as global director of HR for Cloud and Enterprise at Microsoft and spent more than 20 years at IBM, where she held several positions in the HR and Global Services organization.
John Hernandez and Raj Patel to propel Genesys Multicloud Solutions forward
Hernandez and Patel join to help the company continue to grow and scale the Genesys Multicloud Solutions unit. Both leaders report to Barry O'Sullivan, executive vice president and general manager for Genesys Multicloud Solutions, comprised of Genesys Engage and PureConnect™.
As the senior vice president and general manager of Genesys Engage, Hernandez is responsible for leading all aspects of the business, including product management and research and development. He brings 30 years of experience directing growth strategies, global expansions, and organizational and client service excellence for several companies, including serving as CEO of Selligent and chief operating officer of Salesforce ServiceCloud. Previously, Hernandez was vice president and general manager of the contact center business unit within Cisco's Collaboration division.
Patel now serves as senior vice president of cloud engineering and operations. In this role, he leads the Multicloud Solutions business unit's cloud operations and DevOps organizations. Patel brings 30 years of experience in engineering and product management for companies including Workday, Symantec, Pinterest, Salesforce and Cisco, among others.
