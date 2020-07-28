SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, announced the winners of its 15th annual Customer Innovation Awards recognizing industry trailblazers Microsoft, TechStyle Fashion Group, Vodafone and more.
The Genesys Customer Innovation Awards celebrates eight companies from around the world for driving significant improvements in business results and delivering remarkable customer experiences through modern approaches and technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and digital channels. The finalists were evaluated by a panel of judges, including industry analysts from IDC, McGee-Smith Analytics and Omdia, as well as representatives from Customer Innovation Award winning companies, including 3, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, LLC, Swisscom and Whirlpool Corporation.
The 2020 honorees include:
- Temple University – CX Accelerator (Small - Best implementation: time to achieve value)
This public university based in Philadelphia, PA, implemented Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center solution, in just three days. The university quickly improved key metrics including first contact resolution rate which jumped up approximately 28%.
- ConTe.it – CX Accelerator (Mid-sized - Best implementation: time to achieve value)
With the help of Bizmatica, a Genesys partner, this Italian auto insurance brand replaced three legacy on-premises contact center solutions with Genesys Cloud and realized an up to 5% improvement in its average speed to answer rate.
- TechStyle Fashion Group – The CX Accelerator (Large - Best implementation: time to achieve value) and CX Globetrotter (Best global rollout)
By moving to Genesys Cloud, this global online membership-based fashion retailer experienced a 46% increase in chat handling efficiency and reduced average handle times. The company was also named the winner of the CX Globetrotter award for efficiently moving their automatic call distributor solution to Genesys Cloud, migrating 10 sites globally in just seven days while maintaining business as usual performance from the very beginning.
- Homecare Medical (NZ) – CX Empathy (Best story of demonstrating empathy in customer service)
As part of the New Zealand government's emergency response to COVID-19, Homecare Medical, which runs the National Telehealth Service, established the dedicated COVID-19 Healthline channel. It used Genesys PureConnect™ to support callers facing challenges and uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. As a result, it quickly increased its Healthline agents four-fold to respond to inundating inbound calls, which spiked from approximately 800 per day to 15,000 at its peak. In the same period, inbound and outbound calls jumped from 4,000 to 40,000 per day across all Homecare Medical run services.
- Vodafone GmbH – CX Innovator (Best innovation success story)
One of the largest telecommunications companies in Germany, uses Genesys Messaging to enable 1,500 of the company's agents to connect easily and intuitively with customers on top business messaging platforms. Today, 100% of these inquiries are fielded by its inhouse intelligent virtual assistant, TOBi, while 50% are completely resolved.
- Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company Australia PTY LTD (ADICA) – CX Mover (Best success story of moving to the cloud)
Since migrating to Telstra Contact Centre Genesys Cloud with support from Telstra, this end-to-end motor vehicle insurance solutions provider has improved service levels from 60% to 95.6%, with 80% of calls answered within 30 seconds.
- Affin Bank Berhad – CX Sales & Marketing performer (Best sales and marketing success story)
Within a short span of two years, Affin Bank has increased its tele-sales productivity by 142% and year-over-year sales growth by 118% using data from their omnichannel, multicloud customer engagement solution, Genesys Engage™.
- Microsoft – CX Team Mobilizer (Best team productivity success story)
Using Genesys workforce management data and reporting, Microsoft created a workforce analytics tool called InSite to accurately forecast volume and staff headcount. The company estimates it will achieve significant cost savings and efficiency improvements across its workforce as a result.
About Genesys
Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.
©2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, Genesys Cloud, Experience as a Service, and the Genesys logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.
Contacts
Shaunna Morgan
Senior Public Relations Manager
Genesys
shaunna.morgan@genesys.com
+1 317-493-4241
Adriana Saldaña
Sterling Communications
genesys@sterlingpr.com
+1 408-395-5500