TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenH2, a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure, has been named to the Cryogenic Society of America (CSA) as one of the organization's newest Corporate Sustaining Members. The CSA, which has a total of 134 Corporate Sustaining Members, is a non-profit technical society serving all those interested in any phase of cryogenics, the art and science of achieving extremely low temperatures – almost absolute zero.
GenH2 is recognized for its contributions to research and development of technologies that drive commercialization of cryogenic solutions for industry. Led by Cody Bateman, a widely-recognized cryogenics visionary, and James Fesmire, a world class cryogenic engineer, scientist, and leading hydrogen technologies expert, GenH2 is currently focused on the mass production of liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy and enabling technologies that support that mission, such as the Macroflash test instrument or Cup Cryostat.
CSA's Corporate Sustaining Member companies worldwide have joined together to promote their products and services and to continue their essential research for the international cryogenics' community.
"We are honored to be selected for membership to the CSA," said James Fesmire, Chief Technology Officer at GenH2. "We believe that cryogenic technology has the power to advance the world's clean energy mission and are excited to join fellow members of this forward-looking organization to support our many common goals."
About the CSA
The CSA was formed in 1964 and derived most of its initial members from the aerospace industry. However, the membership is now diversified to include engineers, physicists, other scientists, sales representatives, technicians, all levels of management, systems designers and operators and a host of other occupations — with a wide range of academic degrees and from more than 47 countries. In 1971, the Helium Society was incorporated into CSA. Learn more at https://cryogenicsociety.org.
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy and enabling technologies that support that mission such as the Macroflash. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage and distribution of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative technologies include solutions to make high purity hydrogen on site with the goal of zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years.
