SAN DIEGO, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costa Modern Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance ensures that Costa Modern Properties, a firm that delivers out-of-the-box real estate solutions for today's competitive marketplace, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Costa Modern Properties was founded by Genie Irish, a true San Diego local. Since starting her career in the industry in 2003, Irish has been a part of the changing real estate market through the highs and lows. With a well-respected reputation as an industry expert, Irish and her team provide value-added real estate services to help families cultivate generational wealth through smart property investments. Irish's extensive knowledge of the vibrant communities comprising San Diego makes her an expert at searching for and finding that perfect home in the right neighborhood.
Partnering with Side will ensure Costa Modern Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Costa Modern Properties' agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Costa Modern Properties takes great pride in partnering with our clients to make their real estate goals and dreams come true in the community we love," said Irish. "To make the buying or selling process exciting yet effortless, we rely on not only our fierce market knowledge but also cutting-edge tools, such as those that Side provides, to ensure our clients receive maximum return on their investments."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Costa Modern Properties
Costa Modern Properties brings to life the dreams of homeownership, helping people build wealth for future generations. Using its deep experience and expertise, Costa Modern Properties provides brilliant buying and selling solutions to maximize property investments. The firm helps a range of San Diego County clients, from first-time and VA buyers to luxury sellers. To learn more, visit costamodernproperties.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
