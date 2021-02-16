BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genius Central has launched a new online order management platform for buyers in the natural and specialty grocery industries. BUYHQ is a full B2B Marketplace that provides retailers access to a wholesale ordering database updated with data feeds from 700+ distributed and direct manufacturers. Retail buyers can manage replenishment orders as well as special orders, search and source products from over 23,000 brands, discover new items, request samples, view user and store analytics, and much more. Local and custom catalog management tools enable retailers to use BUYHQ for every order they create, saving them time and money while giving them customization options and control over purchasing.
BUYHQ is a platform upgrade from the company's existing order management portal, MyGeniusCentral.com, currently used by retailers nationwide. Built to address and improve a retailer's daily operational processes, this responsive software allows retailers to complete tasks associated with ordering, product discovery, invoice processing, and more. With product data enhanced through a partnership with IX-ONE, users are given comprehensive product information to assist with ordering decisions. BUYHQ also provides a variety of functions dependent upon user type, taking its usability from the backroom to the aisle. From buyers to category managers to store managers, BUYHQ's customization of features offers a critical tool for order management.
BUYHQ takes center stage as Genius Central's primary hub for retail order management but is enhanced greatly by available add-on products and services to address the complex ordering needs of independent retailers. BUYiQ is the in-aisle sidekick to BUYHQ, allowing users to scan products and create and submit orders from a mobile device. OrderLinQ gives stores the ability to connect their Point-of-Sale with the platform, letting them download up-to-date supplier catalogs, submit purchase orders directly to suppliers, and easily download supplier invoices. Data integration through DetaSynQ gives buyers more control over their store's data and ordering, with the use of approved product lists and in-aisle, store-level movement data visibility.
"We are excited to transition our customer base to BUYHQ and move into our next phase of innovation for connecting buyers and sellers. The new platform provides an updated look and feel, added functionality, product data and more flexibility for the customers and our company. We're planning to introduce several add-on functions related to store operations that have been requested from the market for several years. Keep an eye out for customizable ordering and receiving functions, analytics, and more this year", shared Angie Jula, Executive Director of Product Management for Genius Central.
Current Genius Central customers were given the opportunity to explore and experience the new platform early in January. A formal transition is planned for later next month. The BUYHQ platform is now available to all brick-and-mortar stores, ecommerce businesses, and buyers of natural and specialty products.
Founded in 1999, Genius Central Systems, Inc. is a leading SaaS provider of supply chain services for retailers and their suppliers. The company's mission is to provide quality ordering solutions that save our customers time and money. Genius Central serves over 700 natural product stores and more than 2200 suppliers, supporting the largest natural and specialty product wholesale ordering database of over 250,000 active items, and processes approximately $3.3 billion in wholesale transactions annually.
