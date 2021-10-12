BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adding to its already robust order management suite, Genius Central has released a new Receiving feature. For over 20 years, Genius Central has been an integral part of the supply chain, providing a comprehensive, single-device ordering solution to independent retailers with access to its national database of supplier catalogs. This new functionality marks the next step in true all-in-one order management, allowing retail users to scan each product as it arrives at the store and create a digital record for every product received.
With this new solution, retailers can more easily avoid costly errors such as misread handwritten notes, incorrectly calculated received totals, or lost paper invoices and packing slips. Users can both order and receive their inventory with one system – simplifying the entire ordering process from start-to-finish. Retailers can save both time and money all while gaining valuable insight into their inventory practices.
"We've been working with customers for years to solve their ordering pain points," says Product Owner, Sylvie McGowan, "and something that kept popping up was receiving. Staff who were receiving the product at the back door wanted a way to scan items, compare quantity ordered with quantity received, and email all the data over to their AP department for reconciliation." She continues, "BUYiQ has always allowed buyers to create and submit orders with one device. Now, with the receiving module, they can also receive those orders using that same device. Then, buyers can quickly share that data with different departments, vendors, or brokers, making the reconciliation process that much easier."
Receiving is integrated into both BUYiQ, the original multi-vendor in-aisle scanning and ordering software, and BUYHQ, the comprehensive online order management portal. The feature is included as part of BUYHQ Premium within the new schedule of BUYHQ offerings from Genius Central. To learn more about Receiving, BUYHQ Premium, and BUYiQ, please contact Genius Central at 800.360.2231.
About Genius Central
Founded in 1999, Genius Central is a leading SaaS provider of ordering services for retailers and their suppliers. The company's mission is to provide quality solutions that save customers time and money. Genius Central serves over 700 natural product stores and more than 2200 suppliers, supporting the largest natural and specialty product wholesale ordering database of over 250,000 active items, and processes approximately $3.3 billion in wholesale transactions annually.
