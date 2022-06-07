Mastermind Genomic Search Engine Integrated into Agilent Alissa Interpret
ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon has announced a partnership with Agilent to integrate the Genomenon Mastermind® Genomic Search Engine into the new version of Agilent Alissa Interpret. In the first implementation phase, users of the Alissa Interpret genomic data analysis and variant interpretation software will be able to filter and review variants with respect to the number of published articles in which variants are described and link out to view the related evidence in Mastermind.
In the second phase of this project, a deeper integration using Mastermind's API will allow Alissa Interpret users to evaluate and review the available literature search results in more detail directly in the application. This phase is planned to begin in 2022.
"We are excited to partner with Agilent, an organization that is committed to making genomic analysis for clinical decision support faster, easier, and more effective," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "With this deeper integration, users of Agilent's Alissa Interpret will experience an optimized workflow by being able to quickly view the evidence needed to make a genetic diagnosis."
"Leveraging Mastermind to enhance the unique collection of curated knowledge sources of Alissa Interpret strengthens our position in the somatic and hereditary disease markets," said Kevin Meldrum, VP and GM of the Integrated Genomics Division at Agilent. "We're looking forward to our continued partnership with Genomenon as both companies continue to expand our technical capabilities."
Genomenon's Mastermind Genomic Search Engine supports variant interpretation efforts for cancer and genetic disease by using an AI-driven approach to connect patient genetic data with relevant evidence from scientific literature. As the world's most comprehensive source for genomic literature in the variant interpretation space, Mastermind is used by over 2,000 diagnostic labs and integrated into 18 clinical-grade decision support platforms and reference databases across the globe.
Alissa Interpret is Agilent's cloud-based software platform for interpreting and validating NGS-based tests for rare diseases, as well as somatic and hematologic oncology. It incorporates a number of enabling features, such as clinical database integration, including phenotypic information and the latest ACMG classification guidelines, internal cohort analysis, lab-specific private database, and version control.
Both Genomenon and Agilent will be in-person exhibitors at the European Human Genetics Conference from June 11-14 in Vienna.
About Genomenon
Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company focused on the advancement of positive health outcomes for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving body of knowledge within genomics, Genomenon connects current research with patient DNA to accelerate clinical decision making and pharmaceutical drug discovery.
For more information, visit Genomenon.com
