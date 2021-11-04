ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon, Inc.®, an AI-driven genomics company, today announced a Proof of Concept Agreement with Deep 6 AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical trial acceleration software (CTAS). The collaboration offers significant value to disease researchers, clinical operations, and precision matched recruitment, accelerating the identification and treatment of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson, and Wilson disease. On Tuesday October 9 at 11AM EST at the CNS Summit 2021, Deep 6 AI's VP of life sciences Jason Attanucci will co-present results of a CNS study utilizing the company's precision matching capabilities.
Deep 6 CTAS integrates into multiple, disparate hospital environments, accessing both structured and unstructured EMR, genomics and pathology data, which supports trial feasibility site selection and patient recruitment. When partnered with Genomenon's Genomic Landscapes—which enable more efficacious clinical trials with curated, evidence-driven data that provides precision matching protocols—the two companies will mine data that is traditionally distributed across systems and hospitals. The result will take inclusion/exclusion information in a clinical trial, match it to a patient, then score/rank the patient based off the matching percentage.
"Genomenon's AI-driven Genomic Landscapes deliver a profound understanding of the drivers and clinical attributes of any genetic disease, from neurodegenerative and rare diseases to cancer," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "Our collaboration with Deep 6 AI will help patients who will benefit from matching knowledge, while our Genomic Landscapes enable pharma to accelerate target discovery, identify genetic biomarkers for better clinical trial stratification, and develop CDx for regulatory approval."
"Precision matching is at the heart of our mission to support precision medicine and rapidly deliver more targeted therapies to patients," said Jason Attanucci, vice president of life sciences at Deep 6 AI. "Together, both Genomenon and Deep 6 AI will provide a combined, AI-driven understanding of disease, enabling actionable insight into their genetic drivers, clinical representation, and comorbidity."
About Genomenon
Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company that organizes the world's genomic knowledge to connect patient DNA to scientific research in the diagnosis and development of treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer.
Genomenon was named Global Company of the Year in Clinical Genomics Interpretation by Frost & Sullivan.
For more information, visit Genomenon.com
About Deep 6 AI
Deep 6 AI develops clinical trial acceleration software to bring the right therapies to patients faster. The company's flagship platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) concepts such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to analyze both structured and unstructured data, precision matching research criteria to patient characteristics in minutes instead of months. The platform connects sponsors, clinical researchers, physicians, and patients in a rapidly growing real-world ecosystem of premier research organizations.
Built by expert researchers, scientists, and technologists from a myriad of disciplines, Deep 6 AI's technology results in fewer false positives, greater access to investigational treatments for patients, more successful trials, and faster time to market. Deep 6 AI is a Techstars and StartX alum. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Pasadena, CA. Learn more at https://deep6.ai.
