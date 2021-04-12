ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon® announced a partnership with Limbus Medical Technologies, which includes integration of the Mastermind® Genomic Search Engine into the cloud-based varvis® platform. In the initial integration available now, users of varvis can preview the number of published articles related to their search and easily link out to view the evidence in Mastermind. A deeper integration using Mastermind's advanced API is underway, which will allow users to view the relevant evidence right inside the varvis platform.
The collaboration stemmed from a shared desire to provide clinicians with the best decision support possible. The integration of virtually all relevant literature into the analysis process of genomic data will make the flood of new data manageable and allow both clinicians and patients to take full advantage of the information generated by next generation sequencing. Leveraging genetic data and clinical evidence is the key to improving the diagnosis of rare diseases and making informed decisions with confidence.
The varvis genomics platform is a complete solution for clinical diagnostics, supporting NGS raw data processing, genomics data management, and variant interpretation. Designed as a clinical decision support system (CDS), varvis also comprises a comprehensive variant database that allows you to review, filter, and classify genetic variants.
Mastermind is the world's only comprehensive genomic search engine, connecting patient's genomic data with evidence from the scientific literature - a key requirement in analyzing a patient's DNA in precision medicine for cancer and genetic diseases. By leveraging the full-text content of millions of genomic research articles, Mastermind has created a comprehensive database of over 7 million published variants across all genes and gene elements, updated on a weekly basis.
"The deep integration of Mastermind into varvis is a very logical step in the evolution of our products," explains Dr. Ben Liesfeld, Managing Director of Limbus. "It brings the most rapidly growing collection of scientific genomic literature into the patient-centered varvis cockpit so that the clinician can view all relevant information for this specific patient at a glance."
"We're excited to partner with Limbus to put the most comprehensive and up-to-date genomic research in the hands of geneticists and researchers performing genomic analysis," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "Our relationship extends Mastermind's global reach, and connecting Mastermind with varvis provides significant value in cutting turnaround time and increasing diagnostic yield for genetic labs."
About Genomenon
Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company that organizes the world's genomic knowledge to connect patient DNA to scientific research in the diagnosis and development of treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer.
Genomenon was named Global Company of the Year in Clinical Genomics Interpretation by Frost & Sullivan.
For more information, visit Genomenon.com
About Limbus Medical Technologies
Limbus Medical Technologies GmbH is a medical device manufacturer and software development company and created the clinical decision support system varvis®. Besides NGS data analysis and variant interpretation, our services comprise first class support, training, automated quality control and validation compliant with relevant international guidelines. varvis® is a registered CE-IVD device and specifically designed to aid in the diagnosis of patients.
For more information, visit: varvis.com
