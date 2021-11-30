ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon, Inc., an AI-driven genomics company, today announced the new Mastermind Search Companion, a Google Chrome browser plug-in for use with 14 variant databases, Google, and Google Scholar. The free extension, available through the Chrome Web Store to all Google Chrome users enables deeper insight into genetic evidence related to searches across a wide range of variant databases used by geneticists, genetic counselors, variant scientists, and researchers.
Mastermind Search Companion seamlessly integrates Mastermind's insight into the scientific literature with the online resources variant analysts already use. Because Mastermind has 100X more genomic evidence than any other source, the extension provides in-platform access to additional genetic data for genes and variants searched on any of the following platforms: ClinVar, HGMD, dbSNP, old dbSNP, OMIM, COSMIC, CIViC, UCSC Browser, Google Scholar, Google, VarSome, GeneCards, NCBI, Gnomad, SNPedia, and OncoKB.
Users of the extension will find an optimized visual display with an interactive sliding drawer tab which contains helpful information and direct links to the prioritized genomic evidence within Mastermind. This allows analysts to quickly navigate their standard search sites and expand them with Mastermind search results. Mastermind Search Companion delivers the ability to get more insight within any existing process and set of databases.
"Genomenon's Search Companion extends Mastermind's support into additional variant databases for everyone tasked with interpreting genomic data," said Mike Klein, Genomenon CEO. "Most importantly, the plug-in will provide insight into the scientific evidence required to interpret patient variants to clinical guidelines."
Genomenon's Mastermind supports variant interpretation efforts for cancer and genetic disease by using an AI-driven approach to connect patient genetic data with relevant evidence from scientific literature. As the world's most comprehensive source for genomic literature in the variant interpretation space, Mastermind is used by over 1,000 diagnostic labs and integrated into 18 clinical-grade decision support platforms and reference databases across the globe.
Mastermind Search Companion is available to all Chrome users at no cost. A Mastermind account is not required for use. Download Mastermind Search Companion.
About Genomenon
Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company that organizes the world's genomic knowledge to connect patient DNA to scientific research in the diagnosis and development of treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer.
Genomenon was named Global Company of the Year in Clinical Genomics Interpretation by Frost & Sullivan.
For more information, visit Genomenon.com
Media Contact
Candace Chapman, Genomenon, 734-219-5175, chapman@genomenon.com
SOURCE Genomenon