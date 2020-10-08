- The Genus AI Growth Platform uses advancements in content evaluation and customer modeling, paving the way for AI-powered marketing optimization and emotionally intelligent communications at scale - Leading D2C brands such as Hunt a Killer use the Growth Platform to enable its marketing team to identify the best performing ad creatives prior to launching their campaigns, slashing A/B testing resources and time - Find the Genus AI Masterclass on demand during and after Advertising Week 2020 to learn how growth marketers are harnessing AI capabilities Advertising Week 2020 (#AW2020)