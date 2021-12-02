ST. CLOUD, Minn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeoComm, the Public Safety Location Intelligence® leader, continues to grow with the expansion of their partner program, adding Amanda Vanderwerf to coordinate partner program activities. Vanderwerf joins long-time industry veteran Ty Thompson whose primary responsibility is partner relationships and development. Together, they will work to develop and support GeoComm partners.
"The public safety industry is constantly evolving," stated Thompson. "Throughout my more than 30 years helping federal, state, and local government agencies solve complex problems using GIS, I have seen the benefits of leveraging key industry partnerships to help our customers address current and future GIS needs. The expansion of our partner program team recognizes our current success and expanding partner portfolio, as well as our ongoing commitment to improve our partners' overall user experience. It is an exciting time to be a partner with GeoComm and to leverage our Public Safety Location Intelligence® platform to better serve the needs of public safety agencies."
Vanderwerf will be responsible for continuously improving GeoComm's partner program through a consistent partner on-boarding process, enhancing our partners overall experience, and ensuring our partners receive ongoing support and recurring training.
"I am excited to join GeoComm and utilize my vast customer service background to enhance and evolve our partner program," stated Vanderwerf. "My goal is to provide our partners with more streamlined communication to accelerate the onboarding process for our partners and improve their overall GeoComm partner experience. This in turn will greatly benefit our partners' customers by ensuring our partners have the most current information about GeoComm's public safety GIS solutions."
Visit https://geocomm.com/partners/ to learn more about GeoComm's Partner Program.
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include seventeen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence platform visit http://www.geocomm.com.
Media Contact
Susan Becker, GeoComm, 320-240-0040, geocomm@geo-comm.com
SOURCE GeoComm