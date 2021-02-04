ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geonexus and ActiveG are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership combining Geonexus' Data Synchronization Platform and ActiveG's MapEngine™ to deliver a complete solution for IBM Maximo and Esri ArcGIS integration.
Integrating ArcGIS and Maximo is much more than having a Map tab inside Maximo and requires a foundation for data synchronization and clear data management practices to be successful. Geonexus' core focus is to ensure data shared by multiple enterprise systems is consistent and properly synchronized. Once the data integration foundation is in place applications like MapEngine provides tremendous value to Maximo users by enabling map-centric work and asset management capabilities. Through this partnership, Geonexus and ActiveG customers will receive the benefit of both organization's best-of-breed solutions and in-house expertise.
"The partnership with ActiveG aligns nicely with a recent corporate decision to focus on our strengths which is enterprise data integration and partner with others for user-facing applications." Said Skip Heise, Founder and CEO of Geonexus. "ActiveG is great at delivering value to the end-users through map-centric applications like MapEngine for Maximo."
"The Geonexus Integration Platform has API connectors to several enterprise systems that we can leverage to grow our market." Said Andy Stewart, Managing Partner of ActiveG. "We have focused on the Maximo and GIS market since our inception. The partnership with Geonexus provides us a tremendous opportunity to support other top tier enterprise systems."
Additionally, ActiveG will become part of the Geonexus partner ecosystem, providing implementation services for the Geonexus Integration Platform. Geonexus will provide ActiveG staff with product training and the two companies will work together on upcoming customer engagements.
About Geonexus
Geonexus is a software company with a focus on helping asset-intensive organizations operate more efficiently and solve complex business problems using enterprise technologies. Our purpose is to ensure the integrity of an organization's enterprise data by providing a continually supported, easy-to-use, proven platform for system integration. This includes connectors for Esri, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, IBM, Oracle, and SAP. We are committed to constant improvement, responsive service, and innovative products that help eliminate complications and unnecessary obstacles, allowing organizations to focus on what they do best. Our platform is used globally in industries including utilities, telecommunications, pipeline, transportation, and government.
About ActiveG
ActiveG provides innovative, advanced spatial software solutions for companies running IBM Maximo, delivering a map centric integration of your Enterprise Geographic Information System (GIS) with the Maximo, via its MapEngine™ and related software that streamline your Maximo experience.
