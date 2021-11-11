ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geonexus, a leading data and application integration software company, announced today the launch of a new Infor EAM connector for the Geonexus Integration Platform. A 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice EAM system, Infor EAM is a timely addition to Geonexus' library of off-the-shelf, plug-and-play integration connectors.
The Geonexus Integration Platform is an off-the-shelf, configurable middleware integration software that allows organizations to connect their Geographic Information System (GIS), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system, and Customer Information System (CIS) without custom coding. Geonexus works with customers across the globe in the public and private utilities, pipeline, transportation, government, and telecommunication industries.
"The Infor EAM Connector opens the door for Geonexus to support an entirely new user community with our no-code integration platform," said Skip Heise, Founder and CEO of Geonexus. "We are excited to introduce our solution to the Infor EAM nation, so they can experience the tremendous benefits associated with out-of-the-box data integration between their edge systems, supporting crucial end-to-end business processes."
Unlike other commercial off-the-shelf integration solutions, the Geonexus Integration Platform uses a full compare data synchronization method, which means the platform detects all changes, errors, discrepancies, and duplicates every time it is run. Because the platform was built with data integrity and quality in mind, users receive a comprehensive data health report each time a synchronization is run, allowing for quick issue resolution.
Finally, the new Infor EAM connector was built with business logic in mind, allowing users to access and utilize Infor Dataspys within the Geonexus Integration Platform.
To learn more about the Infor EAM connector, visit http://www.geo-nexus.com/platform/the-infor-eam-integration. To learn more about Geonexus Integration Platform, visit http://www.geo-nexus.com/platform.
About Geonexus
At Geonexus, our mission is to ensure the integrity and reliability of enterprise data to support effective decision making. The Geonexus Integration Platform is an enterprise-grade integration platform that is easy to use, reliable and includes out-of-the-box connectors for Infor® EAM, ABB® Ellipse, ABB® Asset Suite, Esri® ArcGIS®, IBM® Maximo, Oracle® Utilities, Oracle® Work and Asset Management 1.9, SAP®, and other leading enterprise systems. Asset-intensive organizations across the globe use Geonexus in industries including utilities, telecommunications, pipeline, transportation, and government.
