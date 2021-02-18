ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geonexus, a software company that provides a no-code data integration platform, is pleased to announce that Josh Swenson has joined as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Swenson's responsibilities will focus on increasing Geonexus' revenue through international market expansion, growing business partnerships, and executing the company's business growth strategy.
Swenson brings over 15 years of marketing and sales leadership experience in the Software industry to Geonexus. Before joining Geonexus, Swenson has led and managed revenue creation efforts at several early and mid-stage technology startups including Amplifinity, Foresee, and Commerce Guys. Josh is a graduate of Augusta University and holds an MBA from the University of Utah.
"Josh brings deep experience scaling software companies which is a perfect match for Geonexus," said Skip Heise, Founder and CEO of Geonexus. "We are investing in our growth and we are thrilled to have Josh on board to establish a top-performing sales and marketing team that will help us reach our aggressive growth goals and expand our footprint internationally."
"I am very excited to join the Geonexus team," said Swenson. "Geonexus has a great company culture and their current position as a leader in the integration space and the strong vision for the product puts us in a great position as we take the company to the next level in the data integration platform market."
About Geonexus
Geonexus is a software company with a focus on helping asset-intensive organizations operate more efficiently and solve complex business problems using enterprise technologies. Our purpose is to ensure the integrity of an organization's enterprise data by providing a continually supported, easy-to-use, proven platform for system integration. This includes connectors for Esri, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, IBM, Oracle, and SAP. We are committed to constant improvement, responsive service, and innovative products that help eliminate complications and unnecessary obstacles, allowing organizations to focus on what they do best. Our platform is used globally in industries including utilities, telecommunications, pipeline, transportation, and government.
