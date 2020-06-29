PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoOptics congratulates the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on the release of their Commercial Weather Data Pilot (CWDP) Round 2 Summary and welcomes the agency's commitment to operational purchases of commercial Global Navigation Satellite System Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) data.

The report highlights the unique qualities of GeoOptics' commercial Global Navigation Satellite System Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) data and its ability to improve weather and space weather forecasts around the world.

"As today's report demonstrates, commercial satellite data will enable NOAA to make significant improvements in forecasting worldwide within the consistent budget limitations under which it operates," said GeoOptics CEO Conrad Lautenbacher.

"NOAA's study also demonstrates that GeoOptics RO data is the most advanced radio occultation data on the market, with the highest sensitivity and the most positive impact on forecasts, particularly in the key 3-5 day range," said GeoOptics COO Alex Saltman.

GeoOptics' mission is to provide the most detailed picture possible of our planet's atmosphere, surface and subsurface to our customers as well as scientific users around the world. We have embarked on our mission with our first constellation of nanosatellites, known as CICERO – Community Initiative for Cellular Earth Remote Observation. The first operational satellites carry advanced Global Navigation Satellite System Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) sensors developed in partnership with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems.

With our initial CICERO satellites on-orbit, building on a 25-year NASA heritage, GeoOptics is providing the finest quality commercial radio occultation data from space. Satellites now in work will expand upon and refine this capability and deploy other technologies to provide a comprehensive picture of the Earth's environment.

Contact:

Don DeBlasio
ddeblasio@geooptics.com
919-986-8015

About GeoOptics

For more information on GeoOptics, please visit our website at http://www.geooptics.com.

