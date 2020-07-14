RESTON, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations are only just beginning to leverage converging technologies critical for them to thrive in changing times. To fully realize their benefits requires businesses to realign and reassess their workforce to address how, where, and who will get the work done.
On June 18, 2020, George Batsakis, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer of 1901 Group, joined the conversation as a speaker to discuss automation and IoT and their impact at the CNBC's @Work Spotlight Virtual Event: "The New Convergence: Driving Better Outcomes". Hosted by CNBC expert reporters and anchors, this virtual spotlight event brought together influential voices on the future of work in small group discussions to explore how companies can use converging technology to find the best workers; create a new, more flexible workforce; and enhance their bottom line.
CHROs, COOs, CFOs, CTOs, and other top executives were invited to virtually join the dialog about connectivity, artificial intelligence, and customer and employee experience; collaboration in the cloud, automation, and IoT; and 5G, innovation, and transforming the future of work.
"Now more than ever organizations need to focus on integrating and building a workforce that can support the pace of change," said George Batsakis, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer of 1901 Group. "It was an exciting time to join CNBC's @Work Spotlight Virtual Event and to bring into light the fast pace of change being driven by technology and the workforce and security requirements that emerge because of it."
During the small group discussion, Batsakis highlighted that increased desire to employ AI and IoT creates new opportunities to apply data science to decision making and work together to build a next generation workforce needed to delivery on the promise of new technologies.
As a government contractor, 1901 Group is committed to changing the way federal government uses IT by building an adaptable workforce to meet future jobs. Recruiting top engineering talent is becoming more important to next-generation professionals with expertise in cloud, cyber, and AI. With access to world-class universities and talent, 1901 Group is on track to create the next wave of IT talent to automate, streamline, and continually improve large scale IT environments. This initiative directly ties to 1901 Group's mission to grow tech talent and innovation in efforts to future-proof the workforce and drive business growth and economic development.
"George's invaluable expertise reflects the innovation and impact that characterizes Northern Virginia's technology sector," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "We're thrilled that he was able to participate in this CNBC event and share his insight with top executives from across the country."
Batsakis, an industry veteran, leads the company's corporate development and strategy planning process and provides expertise in executive management, operations, new business development, emerging technology, and technology partnership to continue 1901 Group's expansion in federal and public market. He spent most of his career in technology, national security, and government. Batsakis worked with firms including EDS, Northrop Grumman, SRA, CSRA/General Dynamics Information Technology, and most recently Accenture Federal Services.
His recent opinion editorials on American Security Today delve into lessons learned from crises such as COVID-19 and how to remain resilient by leveraging cloud, data, and innovation. He also wrote for Medium on how to protect the nation's interest and its people will require a
"re-thinking" of conventional wisdom and traditional policy approaches.
About 1901 Group, LLC
1901 Group develops innovative IT services and solutions for the public and private sector. We improve service delivery with our FedRAMP-authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) for 24x7 user, complex IT infrastructure, and mission-critical systems support. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly serve customers in federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.
