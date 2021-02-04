RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geroge Hachem, PE, LEED AP, an associate principal in the Raleigh office of Syska Hennessy, will lead the engineering firm's life sciences practice nationally, announces senior principal Jim Regan

Previously, Mr. Hachem served for nearly four years as the site leader for the Raleigh office. In his new role, he will promote Syska's capabilities in life sciences while expanding the practice across the U.S.  Over the course of his 30+year career, he has worked with some of the biggest companies and academic institutions in the sector, including Baxter, Bayer, the University of North Carolina, GlaxoSmithKline, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and Lillly Research Laboratories. 

"Under George's leadership, our local teams completed exceptionally complex projects for pharmaceutical, medical device, research, and mission-critical facilities," says Mr. Regan. "Now clients across the country can benefit from his knowledge and expertise." 

Mr. Hachem received an M.S. and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University in Ohio. He is an active member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

