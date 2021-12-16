LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed Greek vocalist George Perris has released his stunning cover of West Side Story's "Somewhere" from his upcoming third PBS concert special "George Perris: A Sunset in Greece" premiering December 15th. PRESS HERE to watch. Both the music video and special were filmed at the 2,500-year-old Temple of Aphaea, making George the first artist in history to perform at an ancient Greek temple. George, who has included "Somewhere" in his live set for more than a decade, believes that the "West Side Story" showstopper is the ultimate anthem of hope. "To me the main message of that song is that somewhere we'll find a way to forgive each other, something which feels like it's terribly missing in the world right now."
In their latest episode of Global Spin, a video series highlighting luminous artists from around the world, GRAMMY.com released a stunning video of George performing "No Armor." The uplifting track is another offering off Perris' forthcoming 2022 album and was filmed in front of a breathtaking Grecian landscape. PRESS HERE to watch the performance on GRAMMY.com.
"Somewhere" and previous single "I Have A Dream" serve as the perfect introduction to the unfettered imagination that propels Perris' forthcoming 2022 album, an exquisite glimpse into the songs that have shaped him into a global phenomenon and the most widely renowned Greek singer of his generation. PRESS HERE to watch the video for "I Have A Dream." To achieve the groundbreaking feat, Perris developed A Sunset in Greece in partnership with the Greek National Tourism Organization, who also handpicked him for inclusion in the country's promotional tourism video for 2021 and 2022.
Fusing his passion for the arts and humanitarianism, both the new PBS special and album are sponsored by the Horatio Alger Association, a nonprofit educational organization that grants scholarships to students facing adversity. In addition to being an ambassador to the Horatio Alger Association, Perris also recently became a UNICEF ambassador focused on addressing child abuse. George Perris: A Sunset in Greece is the follow up to Perris' two previous PBS specials – George Perris: Live from Jazz at Lincoln Center and George Perris: Live From The Acropolis – which have amassed over 160 million total viewers worldwide.
The follow-up to 2019's Who I'm Meant To Be (his second English-language offering), the forthcoming collection marks the first international album Perris has ever recorded in Greece—a pivotal factor in forging its distinctly Mediterranean sound. Co-producing alongside composer/arranger/pianist Alexander Livitsanos, Perris assembled a lineup of prestigious Greek musicians. Thanks to their use of traditional instruments like the bouzouki and qanun, Perris's collaborators ultimately added a decidedly Greek texture to the beloved songs that make up his musical DNA. On this new album, due out in 2022 (details announced soon), Perris aims to take his audience on a journey to open-heartedness and the spirit of his homeland, Greece.
