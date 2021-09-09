CARROLLTON, Ga., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenCourt Legal Technologies LLC has been selected by the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) to provide the next generation of electronic filing (eFiling) and communication capabilities through GreenCourt's industry-leading GovLink solution.
DHS was one of the first state executive branch agencies in the nation to accomplish eFiling of child support legal documents through its partnership with the Superior Court Clerks and the Judicial Council of Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts' Georgia Judicial Exchange (GAJE) platform. DHS has now partnered with GreenCourt to replace GAJE with GovLink and enhance the overall eFiling experience across the state.
GovLink will provide powerful new capabilities for DCSS and its stakeholders, including automated integration with DCSS' child support tracking system ($TARS), collaborative workflow that overcomes the challenges of remote working, role-based editing and approval tools, continuous status updates and comprehensive delivery to and from Georgia's superior courts through GreenCourt's network ("PeachCourt," which has been serving the state since 2014).
"We are delighted to partner with DCSS Assistant Deputy Commissioner John Hurst and the rest of his incredible team to optimize and streamline their court filing processes across the state," said Andy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of GreenCourt Legal Technologies. "The GreenCourt team continues to help the State of Georgia modernize its operations across many agencies and this project will enable DCSS to deliver on its vision of building stronger families for a stronger Georgia."
"The Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Child Support Services is pleased to partner with GreenCourt, a Georgia-based company, to implement new technology that creates efficiency, greater transparency and enables us to better serve Georgia families," Assistant Deputy Commissioner John Hurst said.
This GovLink solution for Georgia DCSS is expected to go-live before October 2021.
About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink
GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals and the general public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing and manual data entry toward reliable, safe and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare and legal industries. For details, visit us on the web at http://www.greencourt.com, or via Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn, or call 770-834-FILE.
About the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Child Support Services
The mission of the Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) is to increase the reliability of child support paid by parents when they live apart from their children by locating parents, establishing paternity, establishing and enforcing fair support orders, increasing health care coverage for children and removing barriers to payment.
For more information, please visit https://childsupport.georgia.gov/ or 1-844-MYGADHS (1-844-694-2347).
